Flarespace Launches the Ultimate Van Life Festival in Baja California, Mexico

The leading adventure van product retailer gears up for a weekend packed with adventure, excursions, natural attractions, and community initiatives.

The van life is all about getting out there, and that's precisely what Flarespace has in store with Back to Baja – the ultimate festival for van lifers, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts. This 3-night, 4-day event will take place from April 21 – 24, 2022, and attendees will get to journey to Northern Baja in their vans, RVs, motorcycles, or anything on wheels.

"We wanted to develop a festival that brings the van life community together for a weekend full of excursions, exploring natural attractions, and giving back to the local community," said Keith Leimbach, Chief Executive Officer, Flarespace. "Inspired by our team's visit to Baja in early 2021, we instantly knew we had to host an event dedicated to like-minded van adventurers. There isn't another event quite like ours that brings adventurers together in the Mexican desert to enjoy the best of local cuisine, adventure, music, and incredible van rigs."

Whether attendees are sleeping sideways in their vans or camping out under the stars, the price of admission includes an allotted space for guests to park one vehicle and set themselves up for three nights. In addition to receiving the dedicated spot, festivalgoers will be equipped with bathroom facilities, hand washing stations, a water truck, on-site medical support, on-site security, and 24-hour oversight of the venue area. Tickets will provide access to nightly live music, epic bonfires, and to El Centro – the heart of the festival where attendees will gather to socialize and savor fresh, local culinary offerings from the area's best food truck chefs. The Mirage and Oasis bars flank either side of El Centro and will serve authentic Mexican drinks like the classic margarita, palomas, and Tecate®, a Mexican-born and brewed beer. Opposite the two bars sits the sound stage for nightly live performances and the VIP tent where lucky ticket holders gain exclusive access to a tricked-out space with air conditioning, comfortable seating, a dedicated bar, and complimentary cocktails on Saturday.

With Back to Baja's four curated excursions, guests can explore the coastal fishing town of San Felipe, soak in a natural seaside spring at Puertecitos, or venture out into the famous Valle de Los Gigantes where cacti grow to be more than 60 feet high. Attendees can also join an expert-led guided tour to roam through the region's terrain and off-road paths that are surrounded by mountainous rock canyons. If that wasn't enough, Flarespace will offer limited passes for riding Razrs on the Baja 500 course and an exclusive ride-along experience next to 2019's SCORE Baja 1000 Winner, Jeff Bader.

To round out the event, Flarespace is giving back to the town of San Felipe – the newly appointed seventh municipality of Baja California. As this community has generously opened its doors to make this event possible, Back to Baja will be provide the city with new stadium lighting for their local sports fields and industrial equipment, supporting San Felipe's mission to maintain and accelerate its infrastructure projects. This initiative comes as a natural extension of the brand values at Flarespace.

For more information or to purchase your ticket, visit Flarespace.com/Baja. Stay up to date on the latest news by following Flarespace on Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest, and through the event hashtag, #BacktoBaja.

About Flarespace

Flarespace is a leading adventure vans product retailer and innovative outdoor brand that inspires van lifers, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts to perfectly equip their vans with Flares®, trim rings, bed systems, and additional accessories. Flares extend the width of your van, increasing usable space and opening design options to sleep sideways. For more information, visit Flarespace.com or call (303) 395-9724 to speak with a Flarespace professional.

About Baja to Baja

Back to Baja was conceptualized by Flarespace – the leading adventure vans product retailer and innovative outdoor brand. Founded in 2022, the van festival celebrates the van life community with a weekend full of adventure, sightseeing, and excellence. This year's event was made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans, Rec Van, Storyteller Overland, Mercedes-Benz Van Center – Warner, Evictus, Van Builders, Owl Vans, Volta Power Systems, Super73, and Canyon Adventure Vans. Each sponsor has contributed to the development and organization of this one-of-a-kind event.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18486856.htm