What Car Insurance Coverage Can Help Drivers Who Got Their Vehicles Affected by Severe Weather

When hearing about an impending storm, such as a hurricane, winter storm, tornado, or hailstorm, most people tend to get prepared. While there is no such thing as hurricane insurance, snowstorm insurance, or even tornado insurance, there is coverage for the elements associated with these severe weather events.

What car insurance policies cover severe weather events? Comprehensive insurance is the coverage that will reimburse policyholders if their cars got damaged or even totaled in severe weather events such as hurricanes, tornados, wildfires as well as flooding, and hail. However, in cases of flooding or hurricanes, there are some binding restrictions. Insurance providers can elect to restrict new business or changes to an existing policy in the days or weeks prior to a severe weather event.

How drivers can file a car insurance claim for severe weather? The first step to do is to immediately contact the insurance provider if there is weather damage done to the vehicle. Then, the policyholder will need to document the damage. To do that, drivers can take photos or videos of the damage done to the car and they can take notes of the weather event that damaged their vehicles. If a major weather event affected the area, other people may be affected, so drivers should keep in mind that is important to be patient in the claims process of their cars. Driving the damaged vehicle is not recommended also.

How to prevent weather damage to a vehicle? Drivers should stay alert for severe weather warnings. They should always inform themselves about any potential storms or perils that will their living areas. Also, drivers should always get enough coverage, like comprehensive coverage for their vehicles and they should review their deductible. Furthermore, drivers should protect their vehicles by any means necessary. They should park their cars in a covered or protected structure, away from trees and other objects, and in a low-lying area in the event of flooding. Drivers who are caught driving during severe weather events should avoid puddles and standing water, drive slowly, and take cover on the side of the road or underneath a structure as soon as possible. To protect the windows of their vehicles, policyholders can use clothing or blankets.

