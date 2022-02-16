National Comfy Day on Feb. 20 Celebrates the Worldwide Best-Selling Wearable Blanket In Style and Comfort

The creators of The Comfy® mark the fifth birthday of their global sensation with 14 million wearable blankets sold in over 100 countries.

The Comfy®, the global phenomenon that has millions donning the wearable blanket for style, relaxation and warmth, celebrates its fifth birthday on Feb. 20 with National Comfy Day. The annual event is an invitation by the creators to take a break and get Comfy, joining a community that enjoys the softness and calm-inducing pleasures their patented product provides from head to toe.

The Comfy Bros, Brian and Michael Speciale, decided a special day was in order to commemorate the love people have expressed for The Comfy® and the overwhelming response since day one. The original ultra-cozy, oversized wearable blanket has expanded to include a family of products, with 14 million sold in over 100 countries, and licenses with Disney, Marvel and Star Wars™ for adults and kids.

The 75k+ reviews on Amazon are a testament to how the brand has become a household name, the first in the wearable blanket category which they created.

"Valentine's Day isn't the only event in February where cozying up and cuddling is enjoyed," said Brian. We feel by taking a moment to relax and commemorate not only the success of The Comfy® but also to see how customers have found delight in our invention is something worth sharing with the world. In celebration, we're inviting fans to post their photos on social media with the hashtag #TheComfyLife so that we can all celebrate together! In addition, we're giving away a year's worth of Comfys!"

Fans can celebrate The Comfy's birthday on TikTok! Fans are encouraged to share a video of them dancing in The Comfy and use #ComfyBirthday in the caption for a chance to win!

After brokering a deal with Barbara Corcoran on ABC's Shark Tank, the brothers transformed her $50K investment into a multi-million dollar brand that now gives folks around the world the feeling that they are being wrapped up in a giant hug.

The Comfy love continues throughout February and to celebrate their 5th birthday, they are offering 5 days of special deals! The Bros will be sharing their stories of the past five years and commemorating the time with a birthday giveaway happening now on TikTok.

Through their Comfy Cares initiatives, the company gives back to the community to let others Feel The Happy!™ To date, they've donated to causes helping those in need including frontline workers and the homeless.

The Comfy® products are available on thecomfy.com, Amazon (US, Canada, UK, Australia), Zappos, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, The Paper Store, Kohl's, London Drugs, The Shopping Channel and Macy's.

For more information, visit https://thecomfy.com.

###

About The Comfy®

Cozy Comfort Company LLC is family-owned and operated by brothers Brian and Michael Speciale--the creators of The Comfy®. Just a month after forming their company, The Comfy® was invited to make their pitch on ABC's Shark Tank. With only a prototype in hand they closed a deal with Barbara Corcoran and the rest is history. The Comfy has been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, People, CNN, Yahoo, BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Inc., Scary Mommy, and more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/national_comfy_day_on_feb_20_celebrates_the_worldwide_best_selling_wearable_blanket_in_style_and_comfort/prweb18500571.htm