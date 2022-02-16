TalentReef Wins Global Workato Unstoppable Award Recognizing Automation Innovators

The Highest ROI award recognizes companies with noteworthy achievements in Enterprise Automation

TalentReef, an industry-leading talent management solution for the hourly workforce, today announced that they have been recognized in the first annual Workato Unstoppable Awards in the Highest ROI category. The winners of each category include many of the world's most successful companies.

Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, nominated and selected the Unstoppable Award winners after evaluating submissions from around the world in 12 categories. The awards recognize companies and individuals with uncommon and noteworthy achievements in Enterprise Automation. These key projects have redefined what teams can achieve and set the bar for other companies to follow.

"Workato has given TalentReef the capabilities to modernize our integration framework, improving time to value for our customers and broadening our partnership ecosystem," said Alex Miklin, TalentReef's vice president of strategic markets.

TalentReef has seen an ROI north of 650% in their first year, reducing time for new integrations from 2-8 weeks down to a matter of hours. In addition to cost savings, the company has been able to directly tie new revenue growth to their automation initiatives. The company predicts 2-3x growth from their Workato investment in the next few years.

"Through the implementation of Workato we have enhanced our integration framework, allowing for faster implementations, connector revenue streams, and increased CSAT," Miklin added. "TalentReef has the necessary capabilities to scale to the complex needs of enterprise customers and strategic partners to provide a holistic recruiting ecosystem."

"Unstoppable award winners are visionaries that have been unafraid to lead and act. Their path-breaking accomplishments cultivated powerful outcomes for their customers and companies." said Vijay Tella, Founder and CEO at Workato. "This award is a testament to the rich creativity and vision it takes to blaze new trails in this growing automation marketplace."

Learn more about the 2022 Unstoppable awards here:

https://www.workato.com/the-connector/the-unstoppable-awards/

About TalentReef

TalentReef solves talent management for the hourly workforce. Our unique combination of industry expertise and digital innovation drives more quality candidates, creates efficiencies, ensures compliance, eliminates errors in the hiring and onboarding process, and empowers great enterprises to retain talent longer. As an industry-leading talent management solution provider, we leverage over a decade of serving national brands at more than 100,000 locations to establish optimized recruiting, hiring, onboarding, training, and assessment workflows. Our platform integrates seamlessly with business systems to create a single, streamlined experience for all internal and external stakeholders. For more information, go to https://www.talentreef.com.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world's top brands like Broadcom, Intuit, Box, Autodesk, and HubSpot. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures.

