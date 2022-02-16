Natural Supplements & Ingredients Manufacturer, Farlong Pharmaceutical, Rebrands to Farlong Nutraceutical

After 24 years in operation, Farlong changes company name due to growth in the burgeoning nutraceuticals industry

Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, has changed its' name to Farlong Nutraceutical. Established in 1998, Farlong is a science-based and vertically integrated functional ingredient and formula provider focused on discovering, developing, and providing safe, effective, and unique medicinal herbs, plant extracts, and formulas with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels.

"The term ‘nutraceutical' is derived from ‘nutrition' and ‘pharmaceutical,' which more precisely describes what Farlong does as we strive to provide naturals ways to improve health, slow down aging, and protect the body from chronic diseases through medicinal herbs, dietary supplements, and functional foods," said Jing Struve, executive director of Farlong Nutraceutical.

Farlong creates natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient roots. The company provides contract manufacturing services and more than 400 unique ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines, and also produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf. Farlong's GAP certified farms are located in Yunnan Province, a geographical area known for harvesting specific medicinal herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.

Combining ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology, Farlong develops unique and effective formulas including Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ for heart health, Lifeflower® breviscapine for cognitive health, AstaBest® Astaxanthin for antioxidant nutrition, and InnerPure® for colon detoxing. In 2020, Farlong completed a three-year clinical trial to determine the effects of Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ extract. The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel study demonstrated that Farlong NotoGinseng™ (Farlong Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng extract) supplementation was well tolerated and may have a positive influence on reducing of cardiovascular disease risk by improving blood pressure and HDL-C.

About Farlong Nutraceutical:

