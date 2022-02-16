Quartet® Brand Introduces Mobile Glass Dry-Erase Easel to Help Create a More Collaborative Work Environment

Agile Glass Dry-Erase Easel is available now on Quartet.com
LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
In response to the changing dynamic of the traditional workplace environment, Quartet®, one of ACCO Brands' market-leading brands and the world's leading manufacturer of glass dry-erase products for more than 60 years, has developed the Agile Glass Dry-Erase Easel, a mobile solution to help teams better collaborate.
The Agile Glass Dry-Erase Easel features a double-sided whiteboard design made from the highest quality, non-absorbent tempered glass on the market. Team members can use both sides at once to brainstorm ideas. The writing surface can be raised to 60.5" during use or collapsed to 41" for easy storage, utilizing the gas spring lift so you can conveniently adjust the surface to an appropriate height. Smooth rolling wheels allow for portability so work teams can effortlessly take the easel from one workspace to the next.
The Agile Glass Dry-Erase Easel can also serve as a partition in open-concept rooms and modern office environments, offering desk mates a functional whiteboard of their own and the privacy they need to stay on task.
"We are constantly developing products to encourage collaboration and make the workday more productive," says Mark Seeley, Senior Marketing Manager, Visual Communications and Business Essentials at ACCO Brands. "We understand teams have to be more agile in this more modern business environment, and that's why we created the aptly named Agile Easel."
Quartet's Agile Glass Dry-Erase Easel includes:
- Writing surface can be raised to 60.5" during use or collapsed to 41" for storage/movement
- Durable, double-sided tempered glass is easy to clean and stain/ghost resistant
- Two accessory trays, one dry-erase marker
- 15-year warranty
The Quartet Agile Easel retails for $679 and is currently available on Quartet.com (ShareASale/SkimLinks).
The Quartet Story
Your ideas are ever evolving, and Quartet is here to help. Dedicated to innovation, we have been a leader in visual communications since 1954. We design best-in-class products that inspire smart thinking and creative solutions. From meeting rooms and schools, to home offices and hospitals, Quartet strives to make the dry-erase experience as smooth as possible – erase after erase. Our products encourage clear communication, let you organize thoughts, and ultimately, help you arrive at powerful creative ideas. We want you to achieve your vision and we provide the tools you need to work toward your best idea yet. Please visit our website at http://www.Quartet.com.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation ACCO is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at http://www.accobrands.com.
