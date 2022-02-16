Gasparilla Music Festival Announces its 2022 Food Lineup

The Gasparilla Music Festival announced its official food lineup for the annual music fest. GMF's award winning food vendor row, dubbed Calle Cocina, features both innovative and traditional street fare prepared by local, independently owned and operated restaurants.

The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) presented by Coppertail Brewing Co. announced its official food lineup for the annual music fest taking place February 25-27, 2022, in Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park. GMF's award winning food vendor row, dubbed Calle Cocina, features both innovative and traditional street fare prepared by local, independently owned and operated restaurants.

Ty Rodriguez, co-owner of Tampa's Rooster & the Till, is back at the helm as GMF's Food & Beverage Director. "We are excited to announce this year's Calle Cocina lineup," said Rodriguez. "We have an amazing lineup of festival favorites along with some new faces for 2022."

GMF has added five new operators to this year's lineup – Big Red BBQ, Blind Tiger Coffee, Chill Bros Scoop Shop (Sunday Kids Fest only), Clam Master Jay, and Coppertail Brewing Co. These additions round out one of the most diverse ‘food' festivals in the state and offer a broad slice of Tampa's ever growing food scene.

Joining the new restaurants are returning festival favorites; Big Ray's Fish Camp, Cafe Hey, Cena, Dough Nation, Ella's Folk Art Cafe, Ichicoro, The Independent, Kona Ice, Lolis Mexican Cravings, Nebraska Mini Mart, Shadrach's Fiery Furnace, and Whatever Pops. With an incredible selection of food, drink, music and more, GMF 2022 is a true celebration of all things Tampa Bay.

The complete menu line up is below, on the GMF 2022 app, and at http://www.gasparillamusic.com/venue-map/food-information/

GMF 2022 beverage program is led by Tampa's award winning Coppertail Brewing Co, who has quickly become the largest privately owned brewery in Florida. And one of GMF's founding partners, Tito's Handmade Vodka returns for their 11th year. Other 2022 partners include Tampa's Dark Door Spirits craft distillery, Canteen/Cantina read to drink cocktails, Funky Buddha seltzers, and Liquid Death canned water. All of these beverages are served throughout the General Admission and VIP areas of the festival.

2022 Food Menu

Big Red BBQ – BBQ Sundaes & Boiled Peanuts

Big Ray's Fish Camp – Grouper Sandwiches & Peel and Eat Shrimp

Blind Tiger - Coffee

Cafe Hey – Cuban Sandwiches & Vegan Truffle Mac & Cheese

Cena – Philly Cheese Steaks & Griddled Bologne Sandwich

Chill Bros Scoop Shop – Ice Cream (Sunday Kids Fest only)

Clam Master Jay - New England Shrimp Roll

Coppertail Brewing Co. – House Argentinian Chorizo with Chimichurri

Dough Nation – Cookie Dough & Ice Cream

Ella's Folk Art Cafe – Saucy Boy Ribs and Tamari Slaw.

Ichicoro – Japanese Curry Hot Dog & Gangchu Hot Dog

The Independent – French Fries & Pierogi

Kona Ice – Shaved Ice & Novelty Ice Cream

Lolis Mexican Cravings – Tacos

Nebraska Mini Mart – Kick Ass Vegetarian (or Not) Nachos

Shadrach's Fiery Furnace - Wood Fired Pizza

Whatever Pops – Gourmet Ice Pops

Additional information about the 2022 Gasparilla Music Festival including the complete schedule lineup is available at: http://www.GasparillaMusic.com

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.gmftickets.com

ABOUT GMF

The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 50 local and national bands across 4 stages along downtown Tampa's Riverwalk. The event features food from Tampa's top local chefs and restaurants and offers family friendly programming (Kids 12 and Under FREE Admission) on several stages each day. Past festival performers have included Nas, Brandi Carlile, Portugal. The Man, The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Margo Price, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Trombone Shorty and Cage the Elephant. Proceeds from the festival benefit youth music education.

About Gasparilla Music Foundation

Gasparilla Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival. The foundation works year round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit http://www.gmfhigherground.com

ABOUT Coppertail Brewing Co.

Coppertail Brewing Co. is an independent brewery and tasting room settled in the Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa, FL. It was founded with the desire to introduce more Florida-brewed beer to the masses, with help from the sea monster that lives in Tampa Bay – Coppertail. Coppertail prides themselves on giving back to the community, having involvement with many Tampa Bay organizations, such as Walk Bike Tampa, Ybor City Development Corporation (YCDC) and Goodwill Suncoast, to name a few. The brewery came to life in 2014, with 1,000 barrels of fermentation space with tanks ranging from 30 barrels to 200 barrels. Coppertail's core beer offerings are brewed throughout the year and each tell a different story with quality ingredients.

