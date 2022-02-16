Cimplifi to Release Legal Operations Report and Announces Related Session at Legalweek

Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced plans for a session at the 2022 Legalweek conference and the upcoming release of a report commissioned on the future of legal operations. The session will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 11:30a.m. EDT at the New York Hilton Midtown. Leading the session will be Marla Crawford, Cimplifi general counsel, who will be joined by Ari Kaplan, of Ari Kaplan Advisors.

Cimplifi commissioned Kaplan to conduct research with 31 legal operations leaders, which focused on key trends in legal operations and the next frontier for the legal department, contract analytics and lifecycle management. The Legalweek session, supported by the research, will explore the convergence of contract analytics and lifecycle management with eDiscovery, the AI and workflow philosophy behind this convergence, and the relevant factors that will prepare legal operations professionals for this initiative. The session will also delve into career advancement and growth opportunities for the lawyers, legal professionals, and legal technologists that enable the legal department to thrive during times of transformation.

"The law department has become one of the most innovation-centric functions in a corporation, with the legal operations team driving a dynamic approach to change," said legal industry analyst Ari Kaplan, principal of Ari Kaplan Advisors and author of the report.

The session, "Legal Operations at the Crossroads: The Convergence of eDiscovery and Contract Analytics," will offer insight into achieving digital maturity from eDiscovery to contract analytics, accelerating the legal department beyond discovery with people, process, and technology, and how to drive value in the legal department by driving change.

"We believe the next mandate for the legal department is deploying contract analytics and lifecycle management across their deep portfolios of contracts," said Marc Zamsky, chief executive officer of Cimplifi. "We see an opportunity for legal teams to leverage the similarities between eDiscovery and contract analytics to drive transformation in the legal department."

The report titled, "Modern Legal Operations: At the Convergence of Law and Business," will be available for download from the Cimplifi website beginning Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The report can also be accessed from the Cimplifi booth at Legalweek located in Rhinelander Hall at the New York Hilton Midtown, booth 202.

Crawford brings over 30 years of expertise in the practice of law and regularly speaks on legal technology, electronic discovery, and information governance issues. Crawford spent 22 years practicing law at the prestigious international firm Jones Day before serving as associate general counsel for Goldman Sachs for 11 years where she led the firm's global eDiscovery practice and focused on complex commercial and securities litigation and regulatory investigations. Crawford earned a bachelor's degree in public policy from Duke University and graduated magna cum laude from Boston University, where she earned her Juris Doctor. She also founded and serves as chairperson of the Cimplifi diversity and inclusion committee.

Kaplan, an attorney and legal industry analyst, is an inaugural Fastcase 50 honoree, a fellow of the College of Law Practice Management, and a finalist for ILTA's Thought Leader of the Year award. He is the author of Reinventing Professional Services: Building Your Business in the Digital Marketplace (Wiley, 2011) and The Opportunity Maker: Strategies for Inspiring Your Legal Career Through Creative Networking and Business Development (West Academic, 2nd Ed. 2016). Kaplan serves as the principal researcher for a variety of widely distributed benchmarking reports, hosts the Virtual Lunch daily on Zoom, has been the keynote speaker for events worldwide, and is the founder of the Lawcountability® business development software platform and iPhone app.

