CHIME Launches Digital Health Insights as Digital Destination for Healthcare Industry Professionals

As digital transformation has accelerated in the past few years, so has the need for access to trusted information that will help decision-makers navigate this major shift in healthcare delivery. The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is delighted to announce the launch of Digital Health Insights, a new digital destination powered by CHIME. Digital Health Insights will complement CHIME's exclusive products and services offered to its Membership and community, including CHIME Central and CHIME University. It will deliver actionable information on today's most pressing issues facing healthcare professionals by providing additional public access to the latest news, trends, events, and resources available in the industry.

Digital Health Insights will cover topics such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, clinical care delivery, cybersecurity, digital health leadership and transformation, patient engagement and experience, virtual care, and more.

Visitors to the Digital Health Insights website will have the ability to subscribe to weekly newsletters to receive access to digital content associated with their preferred topic channels.

To support the content provided through Insights, healthcare professionals will also be invited to continue conversations on these relevant topics by joining the Digital Health Community. The Digital Health Community (DHC) provides a secure, online environment for healthcare leaders across the globe to exchange ideas, solutions and best practices to further the evolution of healthcare as we know it today. Upon creating a free profile, community members will have the opportunity to follow communities associated with their interests and begin networking with the 84,000+ professionals who are already onsite today.

Digital Health Insights and its Digital Health Communities will offer virtual fireside chats, webinars, and podcasts as well as exclusive access to articles, white papers, case studies, community network discussion opportunities, research trend reports and much more.

"The launch of DHI this week is the latest CHIME initiative to bring new knowledge resources to even more healthcare industry leaders," said Steve Lieber, CHIME's Chief Analytics Officer. "Over the coming weeks and months, we will be launching additional tools that will give providers and solution companies insights, survey research data, and analysis from the world of digital health technology."

About Digital Health Insights

Digital Health Insights (DHI) delivers actionable information on the most pressing issues facing healthcare industry professionals today. DHI delivers analysis, best practices and guidance on how healthcare organizations can thrive as they continue driving digital transformation within their organizations.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior digital health leaders. CHIME includes more than 5,000 members in 56 countries and two U.S. territories and partners with over 160 healthcare IT businesses and professional services firms. CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment that enables senior industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate for effective use of information management to improve health and care in their communities. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

