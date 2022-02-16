Liam Bouchier Promoted to Vice President

Experienced analytics executive to join senior leadership team

Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy firm providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle, and technology services, announced that Liam Bouchier has been promoted to vice president. In his new role, Bouchier will continue to lead the firm's growing analytics practice.

"We are excited to welcome Liam to our senior leadership team," said Andy Smith, co-CEO and co-founder at Impact Advisors. "His extensive knowledge of analytics and track record in the industry further enhances our ability to provide the highest quality of services and results for our clients. In addition, his relationships with both our associates and clients and passion for improving healthcare continues to make him an excellent cultural fit."

Bouchier joined the firm in April of 2016 as a senior advisor with more than15 years of experience in leading data transformation programs and teams. In his career to date he has led large scale initiatives in application processing, data warehousing and identity management, population health, health information exchange, and in the big data startup space. He was promoted to principal in February of 2018.

In his tenure at Impact Advisors, he has developed an internal team of subject matter experts across enterprise data strategy, big data technologies, population health, digital health, and artificial intelligence.

Bouchier and his team have developed a loyal and diverse client portfolio both nationally and internationally. The practice excels at working closely with clients to define and execute analytics transformation strategies that leverage clients' investments in technologies to organize data assets for timely decision making.

He is an Industrial and Manufacturing Technology Engineer by training from the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology and completed graduate work in Public Sector Management at the University of London. He also is a member of the Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS), the British Computer Society (BCS), and has been featured multiple times as a thought leader in publications such as Modern Healthcare and Healthcare Innovation, in addition to presenting to the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), the Scottsdale Institute, and the American Public Health Association (APHA).

