EarPeace Creates a Custom Hearing Protection Line in Collaboration with NPR

Today, EarPeace announced they are collaborating with NPR to create a line of custom branded earplugs in order to reduce noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) amongst artists and music fans.

For the collaboration, NPR x EarPeace will include the newly patented EarPeace PRO earplugs. EarPeace PRO features a contoured design that conforms to the natural shape of the ear canal. Combined with the finely tuned acoustic mesh filter that precisely replicates the sound signature, PRO delivers a true-to-life audio experience at a safe volume for discerning artists and music fans.

"I am a native Washingtonian and die-hard NPR fan. Chances are 50/50 whether I'm listening to music or the dulcet tones of NPR news keeping me informed. Working with NPR to keep the community's hearing healthy is a profound honor," said Jay Clark, Founder and CEO of EarPeace. "When I first launched EarPeace, one of the first people I approached to test drive the plugs was NPR Music's Bob Boilen. If anyone knows live shows and the subtlety of music, it's Bob."

"EarPeace are among the best earplugs out there and have used them literally at over a thousand shows. My ears thank you," stated Bob Boilen, Creator/Host of All Songs Considered and Tiny Desk Concerts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in less than five minutes at a rock concert, NIHL has already begun. In the past year, roughly 25 million Americans have experienced tinnitus. As a result, hearing loss remains the third most common chronic physical condition in the United States and is twice as prevalent as diabetes or cancer.*

"Unless I'm mixing and recording at the Tiny Desk, I'm using hearing protection at concerts. EarPeace has been one of my go-to brands for years. Do your future self a favor and protect your ears," said Josh Rogosin, Tiny Desk Audio Engineer and Technical Director for NPR Music, who, even prior to the collaboration with EarPeace, has been an advocate for safe listening with hearing protection.

Recently granted their second patent for the proprietary design of their earplugs following their utility patent, PRO resolves a common problem in traditional earplugs that contain rigid components by eliminating the mismatch between the shape of the ear and plug. The earplugs use less material to optimally expand in the ear canal, minimizing unwanted bunching and slit leaks. In addition to the higher level of comfort, the oval, offset wave shape of their patented design permits the filters to perform at peak capacity.

On a mission to save the world's hearing and prevent NIHL, EarPeace hasn't stopped at revolutionizing hearing protection options – they continue to lead the charge in how people value their hearing health as well as efforts to reduce the epidemic of hearing loss and tinnitus. EarPeace is trusted by NPR, Metallica, RedBull, Lollapalooza, and more.

For more information on the EarPeace, please visit: https://www.earpeace.com.

About EarPeace:

EarPeace revolutionized hearing protection in 2008 with a discreet, comfortable, high-fidelity earplug built not only for musicians, but for all the fans at the event. This same technology was customized for motorsports, travel, anyone that needs a safety product, and for everyone that needs a good night's sleep. The innovation by EarPeace continues today with new patents, products, technologies, and accessories designed to "enhance your experience." Festivals, motorcycle rallies, and events all over the world depend on EarPeace to keep their stars and fans safe, comfortable, and ready for the next event. EarPeace's promise is simple – you will hear and feel better when you wear EarPeace. For more information, visit: https://www.earpeace.com.

*Based on calculations performed by NIDCD Epidemiology and Statistics Program staff: (1) tinnitus prevalence was obtained from the 2008 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS); (2) the estimated number of American adults reporting tinnitus was calculated by multiplying the prevalence of tinnitus by the 2013 U.S. Census population estimate for the number of adults (18+ years of age)(Blackwell DL, Lucas JW, Clarke TC. Summary health statistics for US adults: National Health Interview Survey, 2012. Vital Health Stat 10. 2014;260:1-161.)

