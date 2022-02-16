Nyca Partners Promotes Stephanie Khoo to Partner and Welcomes Jasleen Kaur as Principal

Ms. Khoo joined in 2019 and has led many key investments for Nyca over the past two years

Nyca Partners today announced that Stephanie Khoo has been promoted to Partner and Jasleen Kaur will be joining as a Principal. Since arriving at Nyca in 2019, Ms. Khoo has been instrumental in sourcing and signing investments in fintechs around the world, especially in insurtech, regulatory and compliance software, and payments. Ms. Kaur joins from CE Innovation Capital, venture arm of CreditEase, where she was an Investor based in San Francisco. These two women embody Nyca's mission of investing in technologies that expand access to financial products while creating a better user experience.

Ms. Khoo has been an indispensable part of Nyca since joining the firm. In addition to leading Nyca's insurtech investing in companies including Tint (intrinsic insurance) and CoverForce (insurance APIs), she has also led investments in the payment orchestration company Gr4vy, as well as compliance-focused firms like Modern Logic (no-code compliance workflow). She guides much of our thinking on capital markets and has also steered Nyca's growth-stage investments in Payoneer (borderless commerce payments), Revolut (global financial superapp) and GoCardless (account-to-account payments). Stephanie joined Nyca from Goldman Sachs, where she was a Vice President covering fintech and insurtech within the Investment Banking Division.

"Since the day Steph joined Nyca, she has made an impact. Her rigor, dedication and ability to see through complex issues make her a valuable asset to her teammates here as well as to the companies in which we invest. This promotion to Partner is extremely well-deserved and is not only an indication of what she has done but what we believe she has to offer in the future," said Hans Morris, Managing Partner at Nyca Partners.

Jasleen Kaur will join Nyca Partners on March 1, 2022 after spending her early career at JPMorgan and most recently at CE Innovation Capital. While at JPMorgan, she advised high-growth technology companies, working with the teams at Peloton, Airbnb, Elastic, and Ring. At CreditEase, Ms. Kaur focused on investing in all things fintech and enterprise software, having worked on the teams that invested in companies like Bolt (payments infrastructure), Figure (lending and blockchain infrastructure), Varo Bank (challenger bank), and SafetyWing (nomad insurance). She has also been recognized as one of "NYC FinTech Women's Inspiring FinTech Females" in 2021 for her achievements and insights.

Hans Morris stated, "We have worked with Jasleen for years and admired her unique perspectives on investments, her attention to detail, and ability to get things done. I know that she will be a tremendous asset and a wonderful addition to Nyca. Her background and experience fit exactly what we were looking for as we expand our team."

About Nyca Partners:

Nyca is a leading venture capital firm focused on connecting innovative companies to the global financial system. With over $950 million under management and investments in more than 85 companies, Nyca is one of the premier fintech venture capital firms in the world. Investors include top global financial institutions as well as individuals through its unique Limited Partner Advisor model, which brings together over 80 of the most respected people in the financial services industry as both investors and advisors.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/nyca_partners_promotes_stephanie_khoo_to_partner_and_welcomes_jasleen_kaur_as_principal/prweb18501218.htm