Upcoming Episode of Advancements to Explore Digital Health Solutions at Point of Care

An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast Q2/2022, will focus on recent developments in state-of-the-art healthcare technology.

This segment will explore how recent developments in healthcare technology are providing a more personalized approach to care. Delving into how technology plays a role, the show will explore Smartdocs, an easy-to-use healthcare platform that provides access to care based on patients' needs.

Viewers will learn how Smartdocs creates innovative technology that delivers high quality, individualized care. Learn how the state-of-the-art application, built on medical science, ensures optimal care of patients around the globe.

"Smartdocs is an innovative, interactive disruptive technology using proven principles to change the landscape of healthcare for everyone in every area of the world. Our mission is to deliver quality healthcare based on science, despite patient location and their economic resources," said LaDonna Carlisle (Carlyle) Founder & CEO."

The segment will also explore how by providing patients with accurate, current, and concise information, Smartdocs helps to put the right information into patients & providers hands, when and where they need it.

"With step-by-step guidance of procedures, devices, and management at the point of care, the interactive technology places education in the palm of the patients & providers hands, so they can make better informed decisions about their health," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series.

About SmartDocs:

Creating Digital Health Solutions at Point of Care, Smartdocs develops and delivers innovative technology and high-quality individualized care to people throughout the world.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

