SutiAP, a leading cloud-based accounts payable solution announces continuous innovations to transform critical accounts payable processes with automation.
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
With the release of new customization features, SutiAP improves the experience for its customers.
Some new features include:
Filter Invoices by GL codes
Finance users can export invoices by GL codes by selecting date ranges to filter invoice data.
Shipping Amount
Users can now add shipping amounts in both invoice creation and summary pages.
Invoice Review
Finance/Accounts payable users can now approve and send invoice details for payment processing.
Cost Center Types
Users can now view the cost center details at line item level on the documents summary page.
For more information, please visit us at http://www.sutiap.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sutiap_improves_accounts_payable_process_with_feature_enhancements/prweb18500450.htm
