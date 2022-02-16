EBSCO Introduces EBSCO Essentials™ a New Starting Point for Users to Search EBSCO Content and Connect to their Libraries

New Site Allows Users to Begin Their EBSCO Research from the Open Web

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has created a way for any user to search EBSCO content even before they authenticate to their libraries and institutions. EBSCO Essentials™ is a way to reach more users –– users who typically begin their research on the open web. The site also introduces EBSCO resources to searchers who may not realize the depth and breadth of content available from the libraries and other institutions with which they are affiliated.

EBSCO Essentials is similar to traditional library guest access and allows users to search EBSCO resources and gain access to full-text materials available via Open Access (OA), while also being able to create personal accounts to save searches. The site is designed to help users who are conducting research online find better results by making it easier for those users to affiliate with and authenticate into libraries and institutions. Once users find EBSCO results, they will be able to affiliate with their institutions and authenticate. Once authenticated, users will be able to access additional full-text content provided by their libraries –– showcasing the value of libraries and prompting an increase in library usage. With new features and functionality to better assist users in finding and affiliating with their library, EBSCO Essentials is a streamlined way for end users to more easily discover and utilize the tremendous resources available through their libraries.

Senior Vice President of Product Management for EBSCO Information Services, Mike Laddin, says EBSCO Essentials is an example of out of the "search" box thinking. "By leveraging our strengths, including a focus on Open Access discoverability and ability to link users to content, EBSCO is reaching out to online searchers and bringing them to their libraries. Once there, they will experience the search results and access to full-text articles that have made EBSCO resources the most searched research content in libraries around the world. By bringing users to their libraries, EBSCO Essentials will give searchers a window into what libraries can deliver. We expect that once users understand the value of search results, they will come to rely on their affiliated institutions even more. So, this is not only a new gateway for current library users, but a tool to expose libraries in new ways to those who may not be heavy library users today."

Users can access EBSCO Essentials at https://essentials.ebsco.com and from the homepage of https://www.ebsco.com.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

###

For more information, please contact:

Kathleen McEvoy

Vice President of Communications

kmcevoy@ebsco.com

978-414-0443

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ebsco_introduces_ebsco_essentials_a_new_starting_point_for_users_to_search_ebsco_content_and_connect_to_their_libraries/prweb18501651.htm