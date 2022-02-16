Roer's Zoofari Celebrates National Bird Feeding Month This February

To celebrate National Bird Feeding Month this February, Roer's Zoofari is welcoming the local DC area to the zoo to participate in contests and interactive experiences with the hundreds of birds on site.

Roer's Zoofari, a petting zoo and safari experience in Reston, Virginia, is welcoming the local community to the zoo to celebrate National Bird Feeding Month throughout February. National Bird Feeding Month was established in 1994 to encourage people to give food, water, and shelter to wild birds and shine a light on the different species found across the country.

This February, visitors can come to Roer's Zoofari to learn about the twelve different species that call the zoofari home, including the blue & yellow macaw, budgerigars' parakeet, and laughing kookaburra, and feed some of the hundreds of birds in the aviary. Throughout the month, visitors can download bird coloring pages from the Roer's Zoofari website and submit their completed designs in person or on social media for a chance to win a membership to the zoo.

"We are excited to welcome people to the zoo to participate in all of our fun bird-related events," said Roer's Zoofari CEO Vanessa Roer. "Even during the winter months, it's a perfect time for visitors to learn more about birds and how we can work to help their survival."

In conjunction with their other conservation efforts, Roer's Zoofari will also be donating to The Peregrine Fund, a national nonprofit dedicated to conserving birds of prey worldwide, to raise money for bird preservation efforts.

Roer's Zoofari is home to hundreds of birds, ranging from chickens to the vibrant peacock. On February 1st, the aviary was reopened after a recent remodel that created a new habitat for the colorful parakeets and a new place for visitors to feed the birds. Most of the birds at Roer's Zoofari are omnivores, eating a diet that ranges from seeds to berries and small insects.

Roer's Zoofari's lead keeper Crystal Troutman added: "Our birds aren't picky about who holds their favorite food, especially during the winter. This month is the perfect time to get an up-close feeding experience with our animals and see some birds locals won't typically see in their backyard."

To learn more about Roer's Zoofari's National Bird Feeding Month initiatives and events, visit http://www.roerszoofari.com or visit the zoo at 1228 Hunter Mill Rd, Vienna, VA 22182.

About Roer's Zoofari

Roer's Zoofari is a Zoological Association of America and American Humane accredited petting zoo and safari experience located in Reston, Virginia that provides opportunities for visitors to discover and connect with animals through education and hands-on interactions. Roer's Zoofari is home to around 500 animals across 73 species of mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, arachnid, and butterfly. For more information on how to visit the zoo, visit http://www.roerszoofari.com.

