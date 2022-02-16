Roer's Zoofari Celebrates National Bird Feeding Month This February

To celebrate National Bird Feeding Month this February, Roer's Zoofari is welcoming the local DC area to the zoo to participate in contests and interactive experiences with the hundreds of birds on site.
RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
Roer's Zoofari, a petting zoo and safari experience in Reston, Virginia, is welcoming the local community to the zoo to celebrate National Bird Feeding Month throughout February. National Bird Feeding Month was established in 1994 to encourage people to give food, water, and shelter to wild birds and shine a light on the different species found across the country.
This February, visitors can come to Roer's Zoofari to learn about the twelve different species that call the zoofari home, including the blue & yellow macaw, budgerigars' parakeet, and laughing kookaburra, and feed some of the hundreds of birds in the aviary. Throughout the month, visitors can download bird coloring pages from the Roer's Zoofari website and submit their completed designs in person or on social media for a chance to win a membership to the zoo.
"We are excited to welcome people to the zoo to participate in all of our fun bird-related events," said Roer's Zoofari CEO Vanessa Roer. "Even during the winter months, it's a perfect time for visitors to learn more about birds and how we can work to help their survival."
In conjunction with their other conservation efforts, Roer's Zoofari will also be donating to The Peregrine Fund, a national nonprofit dedicated to conserving birds of prey worldwide, to raise money for bird preservation efforts.
Roer's Zoofari is home to hundreds of birds, ranging from chickens to the vibrant peacock. On February 1st, the aviary was reopened after a recent remodel that created a new habitat for the colorful parakeets and a new place for visitors to feed the birds. Most of the birds at Roer's Zoofari are omnivores, eating a diet that ranges from seeds to berries and small insects.
Roer's Zoofari's lead keeper Crystal Troutman added: "Our birds aren't picky about who holds their favorite food, especially during the winter. This month is the perfect time to get an up-close feeding experience with our animals and see some birds locals won't typically see in their backyard."
To learn more about Roer's Zoofari's National Bird Feeding Month initiatives and events, visit http://www.roerszoofari.com or visit the zoo at 1228 Hunter Mill Rd, Vienna, VA 22182.
About Roer's Zoofari
Roer's Zoofari is a Zoological Association of America and American Humane accredited petting zoo and safari experience located in Reston, Virginia that provides opportunities for visitors to discover and connect with animals through education and hands-on interactions. Roer's Zoofari is home to around 500 animals across 73 species of mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, arachnid, and butterfly. For more information on how to visit the zoo, visit http://www.roerszoofari.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/roers_zoofari_celebrates_national_bird_feeding_month_this_february/prweb18489245.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.