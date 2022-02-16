Woolpert Hires Construction Management and Inspection Team Leader Ian Lesko

The transportation project manager will support aviation and roads and bridges projects across the Midwest.

Woolpert has hired Construction Management and Inspection Team Leader Ian Lesko. Lesko will lead Woolpert's Midwest construction management staff and services, with a focus on aviation and roads and bridges throughout the region. He will work out of the firm's Indianapolis office.

Lesko started his career at the Indiana Department of Transportation and has continued to support INDOT construction projects through management roles at engineering and construction consulting firms for 12 years. He has experience in roadway construction and rehabilitation, bridge construction and repair, new road construction, asset management, streetscape projects, stormwater management, equipment management and survey.

At Woolpert, Lesko will expand construction management services specific to transportation in line with the firm's global expansion. He said that this growth potential and Woolpert's ability to support aviation and roads and bridges projects with integrated architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) services drew him to this role.

"In construction services, you want to be able to keep people busy and billable year-round and to effectively advance projects toward completion," Lesko said. "In addition to Woolpert's exceptional transportation design services, being able to use rovers, drones and other geospatial equipment to monitor construction sites and consistently update the client, no matter the location or conditions, is a huge benefit. These tools provide a perspective that you can't replicate from the ground, providing extra intel for greater oversight and security."

Woolpert Civil and Water Resources Discipline Leader Tom Less said Lesko is known for his outstanding construction management skills throughout the region and for his long-standing relationships with clients.

"Ian is well respected throughout INDOT and with the many municipalities he's supported over the years, consistently earning repeat business," Less said. "His projects are on time and often under budget. He has even earned awards from clients for going above and beyond the scope of a project to make sure all needs are met. Having him here will be key to growing our construction management capabilities and to doing it in the right way."

Lesko said he is looking forward to hiring a few more staff immediately and potentially doubling the department in the next couple of years. He said this will support Woolpert's intentions to become the premier transportation firm in Indiana and to extend the firm's construction management presence across the Midwest.

"All we have at the end of the day is our reputation and our work ethic," Lesko said. "This goes for our staff, our subcontractors and anyone who represents the firm. I tell my staff to put their best foot forward at all times and to be consistent and reliable, so clients have a reason to always trust us. I am looking forward to building something special here for Woolpert and for the region."



