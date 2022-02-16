Taliware Significantly Expands IP Portfolio with NFT Fabric U.S. Patent

Taliware has received U.S. patent approval for its secure, on the blockchain copyright management, identity, authentication, and proof-of-history information system.
Taliware announced today that it has been granted patent approval in the United States for its NFT Fabric. The approval covers Taliware's decentralized ecosystem for secured Non-Fungible Tokens – NFT authentication, and proof of history information system, a critical part of its intellectual property (IP) protection strategy. The approval further amplifies Taliware's competitive advantage and defensibility.
Taliware's secure decentralized NFT's authentication information-sharing system overcomes key limitations of existing technology in simplifying NFT's identity compliance to securely share information for Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Fraud, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.
"At the outset, we realized the importance of protecting our technology," states Taliware Founder and CEO Tarik Tali. "U.S. patent approval for our NFT Fabric is a huge milestone for Taliware. It further safeguards our business from competitive threats and protects our strategy of building a decentralized ecosystem for identity information management, without replacing existing systems."
The need for this technology continues to intensify, validating the company's vision for the future. Taliware has since filed new patents and sought patent protection in jurisdictions outside the United States.
About Taliware:
Taliware is the developer of patented biometric authentication and location-based software that uses Touch and Face ID. Its Biombeat heart ID provides persistent identity and geolocation verification. Taliware's Biombeat verifies an individual's identity based on their unique heart rhythm. Taliware has been awarded several patent applications claims for its cardiac rhythms geo-authentication systems.
Operating on an ECG-capable smartwatch, Taliware's technology verifies and watermarks an NFT to an individual's identity based on their unique heartbeat, Touch and Face ID. A seed-stage startup based in Solana Beach, California, Taliware has developed off and on the blockchain patented biometric authentication and location-based software for its cardiac rhythm technology. For more information, visit taliware.com.
