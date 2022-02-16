Conley Griggs Partin, LLP is Proud to Announce Three New Team Members, Strengthening Their Bench to Further Help Clients

Conley Griggs Partin LLP is proud to announce the addition of three new team members. We are excited to continue to diversify our practice areas and personnel to meet all of our clients' needs. We place a high value on helping people. For this reason, practicing law is more than a job—it's a professional calling. Our new additions embody our firm's core values. Meet our new team members below, Brooke Bowen, Zan Jones and Sherrie Mitchell.

Brooke Bowen joined Conley Griggs Partin in January bringing expertise in high-stakes civil litigation, including catastrophic injury claims, large products liability cases, and complex commercial litigation. Brooke brings a unique perspective to her plaintiffs' practice having spent the first decade of her career defending large, international companies with a New York City litigation firm, and subsequently acting as in-house counsel for a major Georgia state government organization. Brooke combines the skills that she gained defending these entities with her passion for helping others in order to obtain the best results for her clients – individuals and businesses who have been seriously harmed by the wrongful acts of others. She is a native of Sylvester, Georgia.

Additionally, Zan Jones joins our firm focusing on catastrophic personal injury and complex civil litigation matters handling a variety of legal issues including wrongful death, automobile accidents, products liability, and premises liability. Prior to coming to Conley Griggs Partin, Zan worked at Butler Wooten, another plaintiff's firm, and specialized in auto-products liability and other complex civil litigation matters. During her time in law school, she was the managing editor of the Mercer Law Review as well as a participant and coach of Moot Court where she still volunteers today. She is originally from Douglas, Georgia.

And lastly, Sherrie Mitchell comes on board our team as a paralegal. She came to Atlanta in 2001 from Savannah, Georgia. She began her legal career in 2003, as a receptionist at a small local law firm in Dunwoody, Georgia, and from there worked her way up to paralegal and a large, Georgia-based plaintiff's firm. Sherrie has 11 years experience as a paralegal.

About these new hires, firm partner Ranse Partin said, "We've been looking for the right people to add to our bench strength for some time, but we wanted to be very careful about who we brought in to work with our valued clients and referring attorneys. This group of three All-Stars significantly increases the resources we can bring to bear for our clients."

Conley Griggs Partin LLP consists of a committed team of trial lawyers, offering personalized techniques and strategies that best represent clients and their unique needs. For more than twenty years, Conley Griggs Partin LLP has dedicated time and energy to developing a greater understanding and dedication to those that have been seriously injured or financially harmed by others' negligence. This prestigious Atlanta law firm is committed to a strong work ethic, honest service and the courage to persist in the favor of clients, helping them achieve the most favorable outcome possible.

