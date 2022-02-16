Joy A. Lewis Elected to CHC: Creating Healthier Communities' National Board of Directors

American Hospital Association executive joins CHC to advance equity and build stronger, healthier communities
February 16, 2022
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, a nationwide nonprofit that addresses the barriers to good health and equity, today announced that Joy A. Lewis was unanimously elected to its national board of directors.
"We're honored to have Joy Lewis join the board," said Thomas G. Bognanno, president and CEO at CHC. "Her significant expertise in health equity will help us accelerate our mission and continue to advance better health and wellbeing for all people."
Joy A. Lewis, MSW, MPH, is senior vice president, health equity strategies and executive director, Institute for Diversity and Health Equity at the American Hospital Association (AHA). In her dual roles, Lewis has broad oversight for several key association priorities and functions related to diversity, health equity and inclusion to support and build healthy communities. She also serves as a member of the executive management team of the AHA.
Before joining the AHA, Lewis held several positions over almost two decades at Kaiser Permanente in CA.
"I'm proud to join CHC's board," said Joy A. Lewis, board director at CHC. "Together, we can work to promote the conditions where all individuals have a fair and just opportunity to reach their highest potential for health and overall well-being."
Lewis sits on the board of directors for the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) and serves on several committees including the AAMC's Health Workforce Research Committee and Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation Expert Advisory Committee. Outside of work, she fuels her passion for the arts by serving as a board member of Round House Theatre located in Bethesda, MD. Joy holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology from Wesleyan University, and dual master's degrees in social work from Howard University and public health from the University of California - Los Angeles.
About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities brings nonprofits, businesses, and communities together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. For more than 65 years, CHC has worked with partners to address the barriers to good health and equity and create resilient communities where everyone can thrive. CHC's role is to advance equity, enhance the capacity of nonprofit organizations, connect and convene diverse stakeholders, and harness collective resources and programs to activate collaborations that address root causes, increase impact, and improve the health of our communities. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.
