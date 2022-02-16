Netrix Secures Elite 150 Ranking on CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider 500 List

Netrix recognized as a leading service provider by CRN for sixth consecutive year

Netrix, LLC, an award-winning provider of end-to-end digital transformation, professional IT, cybersecurity solutions, MSP and MSSP services, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Netrix to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. Having been featured among the leading service providers in North America for six straight years, Netrix's recognition in the Elite 150 category reaffirms its place among the top data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

"We are honored to once again be recognized on the CRN MSP 500 list," said Russell P. Reeder, CEO at Netrix. "Our consistent appearance on the list as a leading service provider reflects our team's relentless dedication to delighting our customers. We are committed to delivering services that drive business outcomes for our clients and are appreciative that this recognition from CRN reaffirms that our momentum is resonating in the marketplace."

CRN's annual list identifies providers whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping clients increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

Netrix is a Gold-level partner with Microsoft and Cisco and holds elite-level partnerships with other premier technology manufacturers across the IT tech stack. Netrix is a leading global provider of IT managed and professional services through proprietary and managed solutions leveraging leading third-party tools.

ABOUT NETRIX, LLC.

Netrix is a leading global provider of cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity, data and development services. Netrix addresses the most mission-critical IT needs of mid-market to midsize enterprise businesses and institutions through both proprietary and fully managed solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.netrixllc.com and follow Netrix on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

