Siltstone Capital Raises New Litigation Finance Fund To Invest In Patent, Energy & Commercial Opportunities.

Siltstone, through its subsidiary Litigo Financial, LLC ("Litigo"), will invest in commercial, patent, technology, and other business litigation finance opportunities that the firm sees on an increasing basis.

Siltstone Capital, LLC ("Siltstone"), a Houston, Texas based investment and advisory firm, announced the successful closing of SC Litigation SPV, LP (the "Fund"). Siltstone, through its subsidiary Litigo Financial, LLC ("Litigo"), will invest in commercial, patent, technology, and other business litigation finance opportunities that the firm sees on an increasing basis.

Mani Walia, Managing Director and General Counsel, leads the Fund's efforts and noted, "While we are a newer player in the industry, we have reviewed hundreds of investment opportunities through a rigorous diligence process that reflects the technological, investment, and legal expertise of the team. We are humbled to partner with deserving plaintiffs and trial lawyers from the country's top law firms."

Founded in 2013, Siltstone invests in organically sourced niche opportunities that provide downside protection along with significant upside potential. Robert Le, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, commented, "We are grateful for the continued support from our limited partners, as we believe litigation finance is an emerging institutional asset class. To prepare for that growth, we have built a best-in-class team with a rare combination of investment acumen and legal expertise, which positions us to offer compelling returns to leading institutional investors that seek uncorrelated exposure in a volatile market."

Siltstone is excited to host LITFINCON, an inaugural litigation finance and legal private credit conference to be held in Houston Texas on March 2-3, 2022. LITFINCON will showcase a diverse mix of speakers, panel discussions, and case studies designed to provide current data on deals, regulatory changes, and investment trends in litigation finance. To attend, please visit http://www.litfincon.com for registration details.

To learn more information about Siltstone Capital and Litigo Financial, please visit http://www.siltstonecapital.com and http://www.litigofinancial.com, respectively. You can also follow LITFINCON and Litigo Financial on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/2/prweb18498551.htm