DeliverHealth and HHAeXchange Select ARPR as their HealthIT PR Agency of Record

ARPR's HealthIT Practice Group Grows 25% YoY in Q1 2022.
ATLANTA (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, today announced the addition of two healthcare technology clients to its portfolio of global healthcare brands, which spans from patient engagement to cloud-based imaging software. With the addition of DeliverHealth and HHAeXchange, as well as existing client scope expansions, the healthIT practice group has already grown 25% YoY.
Recent client additions to the ARPR healthIT practice group include:
- HHAeXchange - Headquartered in New York, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management, developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services.
- DeliverHealth - Headquartered in Wisconsin, DeliverHealth simplifies Electronic Health Record, patient engagement and revenue cycle complexities, so providers can spend more time delivering the care patients need and less on documentation and technology.
These healthIT companies chose ARPR for its understanding of the technologies they're built on, industry challenges they're solving, the healthcare providers, clinicians and patients they serve, as well as the agency's Panorama Approach, which seamlessly integrates traditional public relations, social media, content marketing and lead generation to drive measurable results.
To further support the practice's client strategy and rapid growth, ARPR continues to invest in its team. Leading the practice group, Cortney Williams was recently promoted to HealthIT Practice Group Director, where she oversees strategy and team development across the agency's healthcare technology client roster. In addition, Marti Cersovski was hired as Account Director in late 2021, bringing more than two decades of PR and project management experience to the role. Furthermore, Michelle Rand and Taylor Callis were both recently promoted to Account Manager roles, also supporting the healthcare team. Click here to view more open positions at ARPR.
"At ARPR, we strive to go above and beyond what clients expect from a ‘normal' agency experience," said Cortney Williams. "The landscape of the healthcare industry has inarguably evolved the last two years and being able to pivot where necessary in order to get our clients the best results possible has been our core priority. The healthcare IT industry is growing, and we're proud to be growing right alongside it."
Since 2012, ARPR has won 10 awards for its work on behalf of its health tech clients. Moreover, the leading tech PR firm has been named a two-time grand prize finalist in Ragan's Health Care Agency of the Year contest. Click here to see how ARPR helped a healthIT company accelerate web traffic and improve domain authority by securing 50 media placements, 60% of which had backlinks - resulting in a 366% increase in web referrals and increased domain authority by seven points in just four months.
About ARPR
ARPR is an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR. Headquartered in Atlanta, ARPR helps its clients' reputations thrive and their sales pipelines prosper through highly-integrated marketing strategies that push the limits of what a public relations firm can achieve. Since 2012, ARPR has twice been named Small Agency of the Year, dubbed a Best Place to Work six times, was honored as the 2016 Technology Agency of the Year and the 2018 Agency that Gets Results. For more information on ARPR clients and services, visit http://www.arpr.com and follow @AR_ _PR on Twitter and Instagram.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/deliverhealth_and_hhaexchange_select_arpr_as_their_healthit_pr_agency_of_record/prweb18500662.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.