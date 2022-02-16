CyberCatch's Educational Webinar on February 23rd to Feature First Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, FBI and Other Cybersecurity Experts on Latest Cyber Threats

CyberCatch's Webinar titled "Seven Cybersecurity Controls Every Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) Must Implement" will provide specific how-to actionable intelligence
SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
CyberCatch today announced it will host an educational webinar titled "Seven Cybersecurity Controls Every SMB Must Implement" on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 11 am to 12 pm Pacific Standard Time (2 pm – 3 pm Eastern Standard Time).
The webinar is complimentary and features a distinguished panel of experts comprised of:
- Tom Ridge, first Secretary of U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
- Nick Arico, Supervisory Special Agent in Charge and Supervisor, Cyber National Security Squad, FBI
- Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch and author of the best-seller, Next Level Cybersecurity
- Andy Kim, VP and CISO, CyberCatch and former CISO, Allstate
The panel will cover:
- Why are attackers targeting SMBs and why are they attaining success
- What are the seven cybersecurity controls an SMB must implement
- Recent blockbuster FBI cybersecurity case against APT 40
- Other FBI cases that illustrate how these seven cybersecurity controls could have thwarted the attackers
- How to implement the seven cybersecurity controls quickly and cost-effectively
"This webinar will provide specific, practical, how-to risk mitigation advice" said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch. "It is a must-attend webinar for SMBs so they can stay safe from cyber threats" continued Mr. Huda. To register for the webinar and attend live or receive a recording, please visit: https://cybercatch.com/cybercatch-hour-webinar/
About CyberCatch
CyberCatch is a unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that protects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from cyberattacks by focusing on the root cause why SMBs fall victim: security holes. It provides an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform coupled with deep subject matter expertise to help SMBs implement just the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls. The platform then performs automated testing of controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, and finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly, so attackers can't exploit any missing or broken controls to break in and steal data or infect ransomware. CyberCatch's continuous value proposition: Test. Fix. Secure.
Learn more at: https://cybercatch.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cybercatchs_educational_webinar_on_february_23rd_to_feature_first_secretary_of_homeland_security_tom_ridge_fbi_and_other_cybersecurity_experts_on_latest_cyber_threats/prweb18501987.htm
