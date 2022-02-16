USA Cheer Joins HomeTown Ticketing's Network of Partnerships

HomeTown now provides ease and convenience of digital ticketing to USA Cheer fans

HomeTown Ticketing is proud to announce a new partnership with USA Cheer, the leading authority that oversees competitive sport cheering in the United States. As the official digital ticketing partner of USA Cheer, HomeTown is providing an easy-to-access platform that makes managing events, purchasing tickets, and attending competitions fast and simple at every step.

"We are excited to welcome USA Cheer to HomeTown's network of partnerships and organizations. We are committed to serving the organization with the support and tools needed, from easy access to tickets for fans to the detailed event management for those in charge of competitions. We look forward to watching athletes as they compete in the year to come and supporting USA Cheer at every level," said Hometown Chairman & CEO, Ryan Hart.

The partnership is further recognition of HomeTown's nationwide commitment to providing a comprehensive solution to athletics and competitive events, especially USA Cheer and STUNT events. By offering fans the convenience of purchasing tickets online, as well as providing event venues with a quick scanning solution for gate entry, HomeTown has it all covered.

"USA Cheer is thrilled to partner with HomeTown to provide a great experience for the athletes, coaches, and fans attending our events," said Lauri Harris, Executive Director of USA Cheer. "We strive to make every cheer and STUNT event a memorable one, and we know that the support and expertise of HomeTown Ticketing will help us make that happen.

In addition to the robust features of the HomeTown platform, the in-house Support Team and dedicated Client Success Managers provide top quality support to ensure each event runs smoothly and the event organizers have the resources and answers they need at every turn.

ABOUT HOMETOWN TICKETING

HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K–12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations at no cost. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial transparency. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds. Learn more about HomeTown at http://www.hometownticketing.com | @hometowntix

ABOUT USA CHEER

The USA Federation for Sport Cheering is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was established in 2007 to serve as the National Governing Body for Sport Cheering in the United States and is recognized by the International Cheer Union. USA Cheer exists to serve the cheer community, including club cheering (all-star), youth recreational cheer, traditional school-based cheer programs, and the growing sport of STUNT.

USA Cheer has three primary objectives: promote safety and safety education for cheer in the United States; help grow and develop interest and participation in cheer throughout the United States; and represent the United States of America in international cheer competitions.

