Bob Evans Restaurants Returns with Second Annual Fundraiser Supporting Future Generation of American Farmers

$1 from every Farmer's Choice Breakfast during "Egg Crack, Give Back" promotion on February 24 to support agricultural education*

Bob Evans Restaurants announces the return of their annual fundraising efforts to support agricultural education and innovation with the second annual "Egg Crack, Give Back" promotion. On Thursday February 24, guests can help their local Bob Evans Restaurant** raise funds for agricultural education by ordering a Farmer's Choice Breakfast. For every Farmer's Choice Breakfast sold on February 24, Bob Evans Restaurants will make a $1 donation to the National FFA Organization (FFA) up to $15,000.*

The signature Farmer's Choice Breakfast includes two fresh-cracked eggs cooked-to-order, your choice of premium breakfast meat, hash browns or home fries, and three hotcakes or two slices of Brioche French toast. Other varieties of the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, such as The Double Meat Farmer, Homestead Farmer and Banana Berry Farmer, also qualify for the fundraising event.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the FFA and help underwrite supervised agricultural experience (SAE) grants that give FFA students critical hands-on learning opportunities ranging from agricultural internships and research experience to entrepreneurship opportunities. The second annual "Egg Crack, Give Back" is an extension of the Bob Evans partnership with the FFA, paying homage to founder Bob Evans' roots as a farmer and the long-term goal of inspiring agricultural leaders for generations to come.

The "Egg Crack, Give Back" promotion coincides with "Give FFA Day," a 24-hour fundraising campaign held during National FFA Week (February 19-26, 2022). National FFA Week helps spread awareness about what FFA is, how it impacts the education of high school students across the country, and ultimately prepares them for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. Give FFA Day is Thursday, February 24, 2022, and its purpose is to encourage people to donate to the FFA to help support the student members and their local chapters.

"At Bob Evans, nourishing our communities – whether through serving farm-fresh food or empowering the next generation of farmers – is at the core of what we do every day. It truly means a great deal to be continuing this fundraiser for a second year," said Bob Holtcamp, President and CMO for Bob Evans Restaurants. "The SAE grant program is one that is admired and monitored closely every year at Bob Evans. With our continued fundraiser and partnership with the FFA, we are in a position to not only support the next generation of farmers, who will help ensure the integrity of what's on our plates but also allow our guests to make an impact themselves."

For more information and for local restaurant hours, visit BobEvans.com. For more information on Bob Evans Restaurant' commitment to the FFA, including information about how to get involved in National FFA Week, please visit BobEvans.com/FFA. For more information about FFA, please visit FFA.org.

*Disclaimer: Up to a maximum $15,000 will go to the National FFA Organization to support the National FFA and future SAE grants. Purchase is not tax deductible as a charitable contribution as the customer will receive goods or services equivalent to the purchase price for each item purchased.

**Disclaimer: Available in all states where Bob Evans Restaurants is located except for North Carolina and New Jersey.

###

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America's Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/bob_evans_restaurants_returns_with_second_annual_fundraiser_supporting_future_generation_of_american_farmers/prweb18492663.htm