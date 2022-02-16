Simfoni Welcomes Industry Leader Herb Cunitz to its Board of Directors

Leading Spend Management Platform Brings on World-class Leadership to Expand Presence in the US Tech Ecosystem

Simfoni, the next generation digital solutions provider for procurement intelligence, tail spend management, strategic sourcing and award decision optimization, today announced that it has added technology industry veteran Herb Cunitz to its Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Herb to Simfoni's Board," said Chirag Shah, Chairman, Simfoni. "He has fantastic board experience and a strong understanding of the key strategic topics and variables in play at Simfoni. Herb will add enormous value to our discussions and will help us to build a repeatable sales model to accelerate our growth in the US, while also helping us to navigate adjacent markets and opportunities for expansion."

Herb Cunitz has built the go-to-market operations for 6 software start-ups, resulting in 2 successful IPO's and 3 successful acquisitions. Through his tenure as President at Hortonworks (2012-16), Cunitz was responsible for scaling all aspects of the commercial business from early stage to over $250 million in revenue and through a successful IPO. He served as a Board Member for Core OS through their acquisition by Red Hat and Citus Data through their acquisition by Microsoft. In addition to Simfoni, he currently sits on the boards of Yotascale, a cloud cost management pioneer; and Seldon, a machine learning operations company headquartered in London.

"I am thrilled to join the Board of Simfoni at this pivotal moment in time, as the company expands its go-to-market team and operations in the United States," said Herb Cunitz, Principal of AccelG2M and Board Member, Simfoni. "As someone who is passionate about high-growth companies, and who has experienced firsthand the potential for analytics and automation to improve the way businesses operate, I am excited about the direction Simfoni is taking. I look forward to working alongside the Board and talented leadership team at Simfoni to accelerate on the company's core business initiatives and seize the enormous market opportunity ahead."

About Simfoni

Simfoni provides Spend Analytics and Spend Automation products to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement process, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.

