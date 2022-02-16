Law Firm Cybersecurity Questions to Ask Your Attorney Shared

NYC area legal technology and cybersecurity expert shares three important questions to ask your attorney regarding cybersecurity—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies

A NYC area legal technology and cybersecurity expert discusses three law firm cybersecurity questions business leaders should ask their attorneys in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first reviews a recent law firm ransomware attack that highlights the importance of evaluating an attorney's security stance.

The author then discusses the questions, which cover the practical, legal, and ethical responsibilities law firms have regarding data. He continues by discussing recommended policies and procedures to protect sensitive data and the need for an incident response plan.

"A sophisticated hacker can potentially steal law firm data from thousands of miles away, with little risk of prosecution," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Consequently, businesses need to thoroughly vet potential legal teams."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Law Firm Cybersecurity Questions to Ask Your Attorney."

"In 2020, the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas and Sacks suffered a ransomware attack. When the firm refused to pay the ransom, hackers threatened the firm's superstar clients, including Lada Gaga, directly. The attack highlights the importance of evaluating your attorney's security stance by asking key law firm cybersecurity questions."

What Legal and Ethical Responsibilities Do Attorneys Have Regarding Data?

"According to ethics standards and various privacy laws, attorneys must take reasonable steps to protect client data. However, the specifics of those regulations vary from state to state and continually evolve. Make sure that your legal team has procedures in place for keeping up to date with regulations and demonstrating compliance."

Does Your Firm Have an Incident Response Plan?

"Even with strong cybersecurity, incidents will occur. Your attorneys should have a detailed incident response plan in place. That plan will include procedures for incident detection and containment, as well as data recovery."

Build Law Firm Cybersecurity Questions into Attorney Engagement

"Because law firms store valuable data, they present an attractive target for cyber criminals. Therefore, when engaging an attorney, organizations should carefully prepare law firm cybersecurity questions to learn about their cybersecurity strategy. Additionally, ensure that your contract with your attorney includes language guaranteeing key cybersecurity practices."

Legal Cybersecurity Experts

The legal cybersecurity experts at eMazzanti know both the risks business leaders face and the challenges unique to the legal sector. They help decision makers evaluate their key business partners from a security perspective and ensure that critical business data remains safe.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

