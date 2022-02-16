SEBPO Rated Among The World's Top Outsourcing Companies For The Eighth Time

Named to IAOP's 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 List

SEBPO, a leading global outsourcing partner, today announced that it has been selected for The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP®, in the Rising Star category. This marks the eighth time SEBPO has been rated among the world's top outsourcing companies by IAOP.

"We are honored to receive the IAOP GO100 award and to be rated amongst the world's most elite outsourcing companies," said Kevin Kochan, CEO of SEBPO. "We realize that few companies have reached this level of success and we attribute our achievements to SEBPO's exceptional employees and our relentless commitment to excellence. We continually set the bar higher, establishing SEBPO as the gold industry standard year after year – and for that, we are most grateful."

"The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "That's why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. "Congratulations on being included among the very best in the world."

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

About SEBPO

SEBPO, formerly known as ServicEngineBPO, is a leading global outsourcing partner to many of the world's largest advertising, media, and technology companies. The company specializes in ad operations, creative services, data solutions, media planning, and quality assurance. SEBPO offers industry expertise and process governance so organizations can scale, innovate, and control costs.

SEBPO is consistently recognized as one of the "5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" by Inc., and as a Top Global Outsourcing Company (GO100) by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) since 2014.

Founded in 2006, SEBPO is based in New Jersey with delivery centers in Bangladesh and El Salvador.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information on how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

