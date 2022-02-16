Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority Joins the Florida Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

The Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority officially announced today it has joined the Florida Purchasing Group, an e-sourcing solution from bidnet direct that provides nearly 50 local government agencies throughout Florida a solution for bid and vendor management.

The Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority officially announced today it has joined the Florida Purchasing Group, an e-sourcing solution from bidnet direct that provides nearly 50 local government agencies throughout Florida a solution for bid and vendor management. The Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority invites all potential vendors to register online by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/titusvillecocoaairportauthority to access its upcoming solicitations.

Prior to joining the Florida Purchasing Group, the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority published solicitations directly to their own website. This process will continue with notices, but all vendors must register to the Florida Purchasing Group to download documents and view the full solicitation details. By publishing future solicitations on the Florida Purchasing Group, the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority will be able to track every step of the process and have a much more transparent bid process. Participating government agencies using the Florida Purchasing Group can track full business details of the vendors who view an RFP, which ones download the related documents, and if needed, whether they saw an addendum.

"With the Florida Purchasing Group we can even see whether or not a vendor downloading our bids is a minority business, small business, or local," says Aaron McDaniel, Consultant of the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority. "This level of tracking, both pre-and post-award, was just not possible from our website and is very helpful for auditing and showing due diligence."

The Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Florida Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/titusvillecocoaairportauthority include:



Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 49 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority:

The Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority was established in 1963 as a special taxing district created by the cities of Titusville and Cocoa in Brevard County, FL, and is responsible for three facilities serving aviation needs on Florida's Space Coast. Our airport system offers premium locations and a variety of services.

About bidnet direct:

bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Florida Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/titusville_cocoa_airport_authority_joins_the_florida_purchasing_group_for_tracking_bid_distribution/prweb18494499.htm