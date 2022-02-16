Payroc Appoints Industry Visionary Henry Helgeson as Board Member

Payroc Holdings, LP, ("Payroc"), a global payments leader, has announced the appointment of Henry Helgeson to the Payroc Board of Managers, effective February 7, 2022.
TINLEY PARK, Ill. (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
Payroc Holdings, LP, ("Payroc"), a global payments leader, has announced the appointment of Henry Helgeson to the Payroc Board of Managers, effective February 7, 2022.
"We are very excited to welcome Henry to the Payroc Board," said Jim Oberman, Chief Executive Officer of Payroc. "Henry is a pioneer in the fintech, payments and technology sectors with expertise that will be invaluable to Payroc. He has a deep understanding of the application of technology to create the most innovative solutions in payments and has a broadly respected reputation for building cutting edge approaches that best serve merchants."
Helgeson brings to the board nearly 30 years of deep operational experience, industry relationships and understanding of emerging trends in the financial technology industry. Helgeson was the Founder and CEO of Cayan, which was sold to TSYS (now Global Payments) in 2018.
Helgeson is involved in numerous industry associations and in 2012, he received the ETA Member of the Year Award, recognizing his contributions to the future success of the industry. Helgeson was also awarded the "40 under 40" award by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ).
"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to join the board of managers at Payroc," said Helgeson. "I appreciate the board's confidence in me and could not be more excited to collaborate with the team in guiding Payroc's continued success."
Payroc is backed by private equity firm Parthenon Capital, who assisted Payroc in the appointment of Henry Helgeson to the Board of Managers.
About Payroc
Payroc's wholly owned subsidiary, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment facilitation powerhouse processing more than $40 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 110,000 merchants. Payroc WorldAcess, through its subsidiaries, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/payroc_appoints_industry_visionary_henry_helgeson_as_board_member/prweb18500319.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.