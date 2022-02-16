Payroc Appoints Industry Visionary Henry Helgeson as Board Member

Payroc Holdings, LP, ("Payroc"), a global payments leader, has announced the appointment of Henry Helgeson to the Payroc Board of Managers, effective February 7, 2022.

"We are very excited to welcome Henry to the Payroc Board," said Jim Oberman, Chief Executive Officer of Payroc. "Henry is a pioneer in the fintech, payments and technology sectors with expertise that will be invaluable to Payroc. He has a deep understanding of the application of technology to create the most innovative solutions in payments and has a broadly respected reputation for building cutting edge approaches that best serve merchants."

Helgeson brings to the board nearly 30 years of deep operational experience, industry relationships and understanding of emerging trends in the financial technology industry. Helgeson was the Founder and CEO of Cayan, which was sold to TSYS (now Global Payments) in 2018.

Helgeson is involved in numerous industry associations and in 2012, he received the ETA Member of the Year Award, recognizing his contributions to the future success of the industry. Helgeson was also awarded the "40 under 40" award by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ).

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to join the board of managers at Payroc," said Helgeson. "I appreciate the board's confidence in me and could not be more excited to collaborate with the team in guiding Payroc's continued success."

Payroc is backed by private equity firm Parthenon Capital, who assisted Payroc in the appointment of Henry Helgeson to the Board of Managers.

About Payroc

Payroc's wholly owned subsidiary, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment facilitation powerhouse processing more than $40 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 110,000 merchants. Payroc WorldAcess, through its subsidiaries, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.

