PBR Printing acquires new AccurioPress C12000 printing systems from All Copy Products

PBR Printing is the first commercial printer in Wyoming and Northern Colorado to install state-of-the-art printing technology, with the addition of two new Konica Minolta C12000 digital presses from All Copy Products.

PBR Printing is the first commercial printer in Wyoming and Northern Colorado to install state-of-the-art printing technology, (2) Konica Minolta C12000 digital presses from All Copy Products.

PBR stands for Printing By Referral and has built its quality reputation from satisfied customers and repeat word-of-mouth business referrals. Owner Ken Hopkins has an extensive technical background as a former Systems Analyst and Technician with Xerox Corporation before opening his own digital printing business.

Located in Cheyenne for over 15 years, PBR has been a full service, comprehensive provider of On-Demand quality printing materials, utilizing a "Just In Time" approach to help clients print the right amount of materials, as needed when needed, and to avoid costly and outdated overruns. Ken and his team have over 150 years of combined printing industry experience. They are proud of their publication printing, working with a wide array of self-publishing authors across many exciting topics.

Ken Hopkins searched for new technology that delivered high quality with reliable printing performance. Each of his two AccurioPress C12000s print at an impressive 3,600 X 2,400 DPI, with 8-bit depth color, up to 7,200 letter-size sheets per hour, and are capable of printing heavy stock weights up to 450 GSM. Ken added a banner-sheet paper deck for banner size runs, enabling printing trifold letter-size brochures and marketing pieces.

"Along with several other important factors quality is measured by how well a digital press registers front to back and sheet to sheet," Ken said, "with the new IQ systems (Intelligent Quality Optimizers), we are assured of the tightest registration in the industry, which saves time, waste, and money!" Ken added.

Another critical factor in Ken's decision to work with All Copy Products was his confidence in their service support. Ken met with his primary technician and the service manager during his evaluation phase and was impressed with ACP's knowledge, experience, customer-oriented approach, and ACP's commitment to same-day service and maintaining extensive parts inventories.

About PBR Printing:

We work with every client to deliver jobs quickly with the best quality results possible. We consistently have a dedicated person who cares about you and your projects on hand to assist in every step of the project. We utilize state-of-the-art equipment in each area and process of our printing workflow. From our new AccurioPress C12000 to our all-digital mailing process, which gets you the best postage discounts, we have the technology to ensure your projects shine with results that will make you proud.

About ACP:

At ACP, we are devoted to helping businesses overcome everyday workplace challenges by providing the latest office technology accompanied by an unparalleled experience in the office solutions industry. Serving as our clients' trusted, one-stop-shop for all their office needs, we strive to continually evolve and anticipate their needs to help them find solutions to problems before they occur.

For more information, contact Ken Hopkins at PBR Printing, (307) 638-2227 http://www.pbrprinting.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/2/prweb18498694.htm