Axonify Celebrates Record 2021 Milestones, Doubles Down for Accelerated Growth in 2022

Frontline Training Technology Company Achieves 35+ Percent Revenue Growth, Adds 1 Million New Frontline Learners to Platform

Reflecting on strong performance in 2021, including record revenue growth and marquee client additions, Axonify, a leader in frontline employee training and communications, today reaffirmed its commitment to the global frontline workforce as the company anticipates the largest Q1 growth in its history.

"We're thrilled to have added almost one million new users to our platform in 2021 from some of the largest frontline employers in North America and beyond. And with organizations everywhere prioritizing workforce agility, engagement and retention, we're on track for an even more successful 2022," said Carol Leaman, president and CEO of Axonify. "We're committed to supporting the performance and well-being of frontline workers everywhere by offering mobile-first training and communications that fit seamlessly into the flow of the workday. By helping employees confidently grow their knowledge and skills, we're also creating meaningful behavioral changes that drive business success."

Axonify delivers personalized, scalable training through its modern learning platform and complimentary, customizable reinforcement content for all customers through its Content Marketplace. This past year, Axonify surpassed 600 frontline-focused workplace learning topics in its Content Marketplace to help new and existing customers quickly roll out training –- from communication skills and diversity in the workplace, to customer service and managing workplace stress.

In 2021, Axonify welcomed high-profile brands, including AT&T, Kroger, and Dollar General, to the list of organizations that rely on the platform for frontline training support, helping the company achieve a 35% growth rate. Axonify also saw a 44% year-over-year increase in the number of grocery stores using its solutions to help train associates to deliver excellent customer experiences in the face of new fulfillment options, safety protocols and other challenges ushered in by the pandemic.

To support its growth, Axonify increased its workforce by 15% in 2021, including adding staff in EMEA to support the company's increased European presence. Axonify plans to grow by another 20% in 2022 across all areas of the business in both North America and Europe with an emphasis in eastern Canada as well as the US and UK.

Critical to Axonify's momentum in 2021 was a strategic growth investment by Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm, as well as the company's first acquisition in the U.S. - Atlanta-based MLevel, a data-driven digital learning platform.

About Axonify

Axonify gets frontline employees ready for anything with a training and communications solution that actually works. Why does it work so well? Because the experience is fun, fast, personalized and designed to make critical information stick. And employees love it—83% of users log in 2-3 times a week, which translates into meaningful behavior change that drives business results. More than 160 customers in 150+ countries around the world, including Walmart, Kroger, Levi's and Merck, trust Axonify to fuel their people's performance to keep pace with their business. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.axonify.com



