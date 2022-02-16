Embedded AI based Noise Cancellation for Headphones and other devices

Meeami to offer small footprint single chip AI based Noise Cancellation solution for Headphones and Smart Home Devices

Meeami to offer small footprint single chip AI based Noise Cancellation solution for Headphones and Smart Home Devices

Meeami Technologies (Meeami®), a pioneer and leader in audio AI, noise cancellation, speaker ID and audio analytics software, today announced that its flagship MVNS noise cancellation solution is now available as low foot print embedded solution that can run on DSPs and Edge AI engines as well as ARM cores.

Meeami is a pioneer and leader in speech enhancement solutions for over 20 years. Meeami's MVNS (Multi-Variate Noise Suppression) uses proprietary edge AI deep learning network to identify and suppress many types of noises, including background noises typically found in work from home and office environments, call centers, automotive driving, and outdoor noises, etc. Meeami's speech enhancement solutions are deployed in and power over 30+ Million devices and users.

Meeami's edge AI R&D efforts have successfully reduced the AI footprint in terms of compute and memory requirements to be able to run-in DSP chips and SoCs. The new embedded AI solution consumes less than 50-100 Mhz on average CPU with approx. model size of 1 MB for all noise types. For specific use cases or reduced noise types, Meeami can provide AI model sizes of 500 KB to fit into many current chip sets. Meeami is already working with leading audio chip set providers to deliver an embedded Audio AI Noise cancellation and integrated solution for specific markets. Meeami Audio AI can also run on CPU, DSP, GPU, AI Cores and any combinations of these on most SoCs.

"We are very pleased to announce low foot print cutting edge AI solution that can power multiple use cases such as noise cancelling head phones, smart watches, wearables, gaming consoles, smart switches and voice enables smart home appliances. We are partnering with leading Audio chip companies to offer a single chip and low-cost noise cancellation solution for many types of devices." said Pankaj Joshi, head of Product at Meeami Technologies.

About Meeami Technologies

Meeami Technologies is a leader in Audio AI, Noise Cancellation, Speaker ID and other Audio Analytics technologies. Meeami has over 75+ patents granted and pending in this Audio AI & analytics technologies. Meeami, a pioneer with over 20+ years of experience in Audio solutions, is a spin-off of the former media processing and real-time communications group of Imagination Technologies, is the recognized leader in IP Communications and Voice IoT technology platforms for voice, video and messaging applications. To see how Meeami is helping top-tier OEM, IC, Call Centers and carrier customers, with embedded software, mobile apps and end-to-end communications solutions, See: http://www.meeamitech.com.

Contact, More Information

visit: http://www.Meeamitech.com

Email: info@meeamitech.com

Contact:

Pankaj Joshi

Head of Products

Meeami Tech

Phone: +91 99496 79444

E: Pankaj.joshi@meeamitech.com

Keywords

#Meeami, #Audio AI, #MVNS, #AI, #Noise Cancellation, #Noise Suppression, #Audio quality, #Sound enhancement, #Low Footprint, #Embedded AI, #Embedded AI Noise Cancellation

Any other brand names and product names mentioned herein may be the trademarks, tradenames, service marks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/embedded_ai_based_noise_cancellation_for_headphones_and_other_devices/prweb18498504.htm