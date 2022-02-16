Morae Signals Increased Technology Focus with the Appointment of David Boswell as Chief Technology Officer

Company Preparing for a More Digitally Collaborative Post-Pandemic World with Plans to Offer Improved, Seamless Integration of Technology with People and Processes in Its Solutions
LONDON (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced the appointment of David Boswell as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Based in London, he will be responsible for Morae's technology strategy and execution across the business and encompassing client collaboration. He will lead both Morae's information technology and security teams and its product and engineering teams. A key focus will be on enhancing Morae's discovery and information management solutions, building upon a product portfolio that today serves hundreds of clients globally.
Boswell previously served as President, Digital Transformation at Morae and has two decades of experience working in legal technology, in technical and project leadership capacities engaging across both business and technical teams. In that role, he focused on helping large law firms and corporate legal departments design and implement solutions to improve their information governance strategies. He also managed daily operations for technology service lines to ensure service levels always met with client expectations.
"Morae is in the business of providing outcomes - not just services - to our law firm and legal department clients. We are laser-focused on ensuring our clients and our talent are empowered with the latest technology, leveraged to provide true business benefit. In a post-pandemic world, where hybrid working and cloud adoption are at the heart of strategy for most businesses, it is more important than ever that we utilize data to give our clients the insights they need to make better decisions, ensure competitive advantage and mitigate risk," said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Morae.
"Our clients appreciate that Morae's solutions offer a unique technology value proposition, deeply and substantially embedded in everything we do. From David's success in leading our digital transformation business, he is exceptionally qualified to now lead our wider digital initiatives across both Morae and our clients around the world," Bashir added.
Boswell commented: "This is such an exciting opportunity - we have an enviable client base, some of the most brilliant minds in the legal industry and strong relationships with leading legal technology vendors. The challenge I've taken on is to use technology to bring all of this together and create even more value for our clients. There is so much potential, and I can't wait to get started. With our technology, consulting and legal expertise, Morae will be at the forefront of the transformation that is taking shape in the industry."
Legal technology is a core area of Morae's expertise, backed by one of the largest technical consulting teams in the market and deep partnerships with many of the leading technology developers. To learn more about Morae's technology partners, visit us at moraeglobal.com/technology-partners.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae's clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what's next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.
