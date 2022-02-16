Seventh Largest Electrical Wholesale Distributor Opens 18th Store in Arizona

City Electric Supply (CES) opened the doors to a new branch in Arizona, and the team is thrilled to serve the Tucson community.

Tucson, Arizona, is booming with a growing mix of residential and commercial developments. City Electric Supply (CES), an electrical wholesale distributor, is thrilled to announce the opening of the 18th branch in the state, and third in Tucson. CES Tucson East looks forward to supporting the community and the new projects around the city.

"Tucson has a large population, and yet everybody knows everybody. We call it a little big town," explained Branch Manager Cody Belisle with a laugh. "We created a motto for the branch — we're providing a high level of service for Tucson."

As a new face to the CES family, Cody took a chance on the career move earlier this year. He was given the opportunity to help open the Tucson branch and be involved in the build-out of the store. Since joining the team, Cody hasn't looked back.

"I knew within the first week that I made the right decision," said Cody. "Even as big as CES is, we still hold onto family values. It's a really friendly environment, and that's something that's important to me."

Since Tucson has so much potential everywhere you turn, this CES team is prepared and ready to tap into the opportunities.

"At CES, you have a lot of resources across the network, but each branch is its own entity. We have the ability to learn what our customers need and provide exactly that," said Cody. "We have 10,000 square feet of storage capacity, so we're ready to be there for customers in a special way."

As a family-owned business, CES is known for developing personal relationships with every customer, going above and beyond for them, and Cody wants to make sure this branch is no exception. Being there right from the start to help customers with their projects is what's most important to this team.

"If a customer calls, my expectation is for the customer to have what they need at their job site within the hour," said Cody. "We're on-call for them."

Goals are good to have, and this branch has plenty. With the access to materials that customers need to support projects of any size, this branch already has some in the making.

"We're already all-in on solar," explained Cody. "Solar projects are on the rise, and CES has the resources to support them. We're new to the area, but we already have credibility in the market."

With so many opportunities ready to be explored, CES is honored to be in the Tucson community and is ready to show everyone what the company is all about.

"We want to create relationships here that are going to last for the long haul," said Cody.

About City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 500 branches across the U.S.

CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While CES is a large company, it prides itself in keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers tailored services for all their electric supply needs.

