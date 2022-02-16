The Latest Release of Ez1095 2021 ACA Software Available For March 2, 2022 Deadline

The latest release of 2021 ez1095 software released network versions for efiling ACA forms to the IRS for the upcoming deadline of March 31, 21. Visit halfpricesoft.com at no cost or obligation to test drive for up to 30 days.

The due date for furnishing Form 1095-B to individuals is extended from January 31, 2022, to March 2, 2022. See directions here https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i109495b.pdf. Halfpricesoft.com staff is available to help with questions on ez1095 ACA software application and filing questions. New and returning customers can begin processing forms immediately after purchase.

ez1095 prints 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms paper printing, pdf printing and efiling. (efiling is an additional charge of 295.00). The application has been implemented and approved by the SSA to print on plain white paper, saving form costs.

Ez1095 ACA software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, and other Windows systems. Its quick data import feature saves customers valuable time and speeds up tax form filing.

"ez1095 2021 ACA software has been released to process forms for the March 2nd deadline," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Potential customers can download and try this software at no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

Efile Version includes- $195.00



Paper form print & PDF print

Generate XML eFile documents for testing, production original, replacement & correction

Validate XML documents

Multi-user efile version includes- $295.00



All Single-user Efile version features

Network: Multiple users can share data if needed

ez1095 2021 Software IRS & State Efile Version $495.00



Paper form print & PDF print

Generate IRS XML eFile documents for testing, production original, replacement & correction

Validate XML documents

Generate CA and DC eFile documents for testing, production original, replacement & correction

Multiple users can share data if needed

ez1095 starts at $195.00 for a single user print version (efile and IRS & State Efile Version additional cost) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_latest_release_of_ez1095_2021_aca_software_available_for_march_2_2022_deadline/prweb18478838.htm