South County Psychiatry Expands, Opens New Practice Location in Connecticut Serving Southeastern CT

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (PRWEB) February 16, 2022
Just two years after opening South County Psychiatry in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, the comprehensive behavioral health practice has opened its second location, to best serve the needs of patients in southeastern Connecticut.
South County Psychiatry is dedicated to providing the region's best evidence-based care in the communities it serves. South County Psychiatry provides psychiatric evaluations, psychotherapy, medication management, and FDA-approved transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).
The new Connecticut practice will be helmed by Board-Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC) Rhonda Bessette. Bessette earned her Masters in Science of Nursing from Eastern Kentucky University. She earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Southern New Hampshire University.
Bessette focuses her practice on the treatment of anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), major depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She has spent the bulk of her professional career working in adult psychiatric inpatient facilities. Bessette has prescriptive authority in Connecticut.
Bessette will be supported by the entire South County Psychiatry team of psychiatrists, physician's assistants, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed chemical dependency professionals.
Treatment for mental health conditions and neurocognitive disorders provided by South County Psychiatry typically involves psychotherapy, used in conjunction with medication, where indicated. South County Psychiatry's physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician's assistants oversee mental health medications, to ensure they are taken as prescribed to achieve the best therapeutic outcome.
The Connecticut office of South County Psychiatry is now accepting new patients.
About South County Psychiatry
South County Psychiatry was founded in 2019 by Anthony Gallo, MD. South County Psychiatry provides psychotherapy, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), behavioral activation therapy, and dialectical behavior therapy. For appointments in Rhode Island or Southeastern Connecticut, visit https://www.southcountypsychiatryri.com/ or call 959-666-3778.
