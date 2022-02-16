DentalRay Now Recognized By RadSite As Part of Its National Strategy to Promote Quality-Based Cone Beam CT Imaging

DentalRay, a leading dental platform in radiological interpretation, today announces that its innovative teleradiology practice has been recognized by RadSite, an official accrediting body for diagnostic imaging. RadSite's recognition of DentalRay's teleradiology services helps provider offices with Cone Beam CT imaging systems meet key clinical standards, including the practitioner interpretation requirements associated with RadSite's Dental and Medical Cone Beam CT Accreditation Program. In addition, RadSite has identified DentalRay as a distribution partner to help train dental practices on the Dental and Medical Cone Beam CT Accreditation Standards.

Because RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and hundreds of private payers, accredited imaging providers can be reimbursed for certain types of imaging exams. DentalRay is now positioned to help dentists, maxillofacial surgeons and others become accredited.

Practices that were previously receiving zero reimbursements from radiological exams and their interpretations will now be able to generate new revenue streams.

"DentalRay is delighted to partner with RadSite, the nation's leading accreditation organization for Cone Beam CT, and we are confident this partnership will result in best-in-class point of care imaging and expand access to comprehensive radiological expertise," said Jacob D. Brown, MD, PhD, and Chief Medical Officer of DentalRay. "We share RadSite's research-driven, value-based approach to imaging systems and healthcare, and we look forward to defining and promoting best practices for our imaging partners and referring clinicians. Like RadSite, we are a standards-based organization and our expert radiologists have completed medical school and at least four years of radiology residency. They also meet the rigorous standards of the American Board of Radiology, including training in medical physics, radiation safety, and all aspects of clinical radiology. Our standards also dictate that each of our radiologists have a full state medical license in any state where interpretations are performed, allowing us to take ownership of imaging studies and elevate the level of radiology service provided. We highly value the partnership of RadSite and its Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) Accreditation Programs as we work together to bring world class imaging to the patient at the point of care."

"As we have begun working with RadSite over the last few months, I have become increasingly impressed with the user experience and platform they have created to help Dental, Maxillofacial, Otolaryngology, and other providers receive official accreditation," said Caleb Manscill, CEO of DentalRay. "Because of this tremendous value, our customers are thrilled with a streamlined experience that allows them more time to focus on what matters most – providing the greatest care possible to their patients."

RadSite's Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) Accreditation Program (ADI) covers traditional Computed Tomography (CT), Cone Beam CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine (such as PET and SPECT) imaging systems. RadSite now offers five (5) accreditation programs:



Computed Tomography (CT) ADI, version 3.3

Dental Cone Beam CT ADI, version 1.2

Medical Cone Beam CT ADI version 1.2.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) ADI, version 3.3

Nuclear Medicine (NucMed) ADI, version 3.3 (including SPECT and PET).

"RadSite spent several months reviewing DentalRay's business model before recognizing the firm for its ability to educate dental offices and related practices on how to help their clients meet RadSite's accreditation standards and how DentalRay's radiologists interpret and report on patient imaging exams," notes RadSite CEO, Garry Carneal, JD. "Previously, RadSite spent several years drafting and testing its Cone Beam CT Standards covering professional, quality assurance, operational and technical requirements. We are glad that DentalRay is now actively supporting RadSite's mission to promote quality and performance-based imaging practices." To learn more about RadSite, visit http://www.radsitequality.com.

The partnership is in effect immediately and is available for customers of DentalRay. For additional information, please reach out to caleb@dentalray.healthcare.

About DentalRay (http://www.dentalray.healthcare)

DentalRay is a leading radiology interpretation platform that provides dentists with comprehensive radiology reports within 48 hours of a radiograph. Leveraging its automated system and national network of radiologists, DentalRay is able to deliver exceptional radiological interpretations without the cumbersome processes and lengthy delays posed by traditional methods. With DentalRay, dentists are able to elevate their standard of care, decrease their risk of litigation, and get a significant ROI on their CBCT machines. To learn more about DentalRay, please contact us at (801) 251-6901 or info@dentalray.healthcare.

About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)

Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

