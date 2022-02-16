Findlay North Volkswagen Adds the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 to Its Inventory

Customers looking to purchase an electric crossover can now check out the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 at Findlay North Volkswagen.

The new 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is available in three trim levels: Pro (starting MSRP $39,995), 1st Edition (starting MSRP $43,995), and Pro S (starting MSRP $44,495). Currently, the Findlay North Volkswagen inventory includes the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S, priced at a sale price of $47,524.

Available in Galaxy Black interior color, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is powered by a single electric motor that produces 104 EPA in the city and 89 EPA on the highway. The 4D Sport Utility has a single-speed automatic transmission and a rear-wheel drivetrain.

In terms of features, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 includes a black roof, body-color bumper, dual front and side-impact airbags, an emergency communication system, an exterior parking camera in the rear, power steering and power windows, speed-sensing steering, stability and traction control, and turn signal indicator mirrors.

Customers can now reserve the new Volkswagen ID.4 at Findlay North Volkswagen in 7500 West Azure Drive in Las Vegas, Nevada. Further information and assistance can be found on the dealership's website at http://www.findlaynorthvw.com or by calling in at (702) 982-4800.

