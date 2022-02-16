One of the Largest Minority-Woman-Owned Insurance Brokerages in the USA Supports Supplier D&I Initiatives

HCP National is bringing awareness to the importance of supporting diverse suppliers and backing diversity and inclusion (D&I) hiring initiatives.

HCP National, one of the largest certified minority-woman-owned insurance brokerages in the country, is bringing awareness to the importance of supporting diverse suppliers and backing diversity and inclusion (D&I) hiring initiatives.

HCP National now provides its valued clients with digital We Support Diversity & Inclusion in Insurance badges so they can display one of the ways they are taking allied action and creating powerful, positive change in their community.

"Everyone benefits when business leaders' intrinsic values related to equity, diversity, culture, and inclusion are aligned with their business objectives. Furthering D&I initiatives in all industries (especially in those, such as insurance, that were historically dominated by one gender or ethnicity) is an important step forward for everyone," says CEO, Andrea "Cris" Dyer.

HCP has two key objectives when providing clients with a D&I Badge: to help encourage other organizations to consider hiring diverse suppliers across all industries, and to change the perception that only one gender or group can aspire to succeed in the insurance industry.

"More and more businesses are realizing how important it is to build teams inclusive of all races, ages, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, and other diverse backgrounds, while also seeking out diverse suppliers that deliver exceptional products and services," says Andrea.

HCP is also committed to building inclusive teams with top talent. HCP's team comprises 90% women, 80% minorities, and 5% employees with learning differences. Through a commitment to diversity, internally and externally, HCP can deliver the most value, thought leadership, and innovation to clients.

"The time to take action and be part of the change is now," says Andrea.

About HCP National

HCP National Insurance Services, Inc. (HCP) is an independent, privately held commercial insurance brokerage serving clients nationwide. HCP is one of the largest brokerages in the country that is led and owned by a certified minority (MBE) woman (WBENC): Andrea "Cris" Lins Dyer. As woman of color, Cris is honored to represent females, black people, and other people of color in the insurance industry.

Since 1994, HCP has been helping nonprofits, private and public companies, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and government organizations define and minimize their risks by implementing the right insurance products at an affordable price.

HCP has placed more than $1 billion in insurance premiums and currently covers over 1 million lives and members on self-insured medical plans to risk-bearing entities with stop loss and reinsurance. HCP's additional expertise is in all forms of commercial insurance, from employee benefits insurance to property and casualty insurance.

Visit HCP National's website here and connect via LinkedIn here.

