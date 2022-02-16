AiRANACULUS® Completes Successful First Year of Operation With Major Government Contracts

NASA, DoD Engagements Highlight Company's Expertise in Addressing Cutting Edge Spectrum Management Problems

AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based technology company providing early stage research, development, prototyping and consulting services, has completed a highly successful first year of operations, with major contract awards from NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

"Space exploration and national security applications are, by their nature, mission-critical. These environments also present some of the most challenging technical problems for ensuring reliable, secure, high-speed communications," said Dr. Apurva N. Mody, founder and CEO of AiRANACULUS. "We are gratified by the trust and confidence these key agencies have placed in us."

NASA contracts with AiRANACULUS address several communication requirements of the Artemis mission, the agency's plan for extensive human exploration of the lunar surface. The mission will involve substantial activity on the far side of the Moon, requiring flexible support for a variety of network configurations to integrate and manage networking, scientific, and navigation information in a time-critical manner. AiRANACULUS is developing a next-generation, cognitive communications platform to autonomously detect, adapt and learn from its experiences and environments to optimize mission communications. The systems will incorporate innovative sensing mechanisms to dynamically manage current and planned transmission spectrum attributes; machine learning and algorithmic decision strategies to minimize network interference and ensure system performance; and advanced digital signal processing to shrink form factors and lower costs.

The projects will provide NASA a unified traffic management architecture for both space and ground communications, dramatically simplifying control of these complex networks. The self-adjusting networks will introduce new levels of ultra-high availability and efficiency. This will provide significant future benefits for commercial and military terrestrial networks. Technologies developed through these programs can also be utilized for Smart City applications.

AiRANACULUS has also been awarded a DoD contract from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA). IARPA invests in high-risk, high-payoff research programs to address the most difficult challenges within the intelligence community. This IARPA program is focused on providing a high level of data security within controlled facilities as well as "in the wild" by identifying unexpected radio frequency (RF) transmissions to detect attempted data breaches.

Under its contract, AiRANACULUS will develop new smart radio techniques to automatically detect and characterize suspicious signals and other anomalies in complex RF environments. The platform will incorporate innovative signal processing and machine learning techniques to rapidly identify a broad range of overt and surreptitious emissions using external characteristics (e.g., strength, frequency) of the RF signals themselves at data rates that can approach terabytes per second.

As DoD recently noted (DoD spectrum management awards), "There is a strong and growing appreciation of the imperative for our warfighters to have assured, near real time access to spectrum. These awards are the latest in a series of prototype capabilities that provide warfighters many of the capabilities they need to operate in an increasingly constrained, congested, and contested electromagnetic spectrum environment."

About AiRANACULUS

AiRANACULUS (http://www.airanaculus.com) is at the forefront in Intelligent RF and Networking Solutions for applications ranging from Space to Smart Cities. The company has assembled the world's leading experts to provide algorithms, reference architectures and products in signal processing, cross-layer analysis, cybersecurity and networking to create spectrum aware technologies capable of re-configuring radio and sensor systems for optimal performance in congested and contested environments.

