vadimUS featured on educational program Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

The segment highlights innovation in sustainable practices with unique new processes.

vadimUS, a leader in the clean energy sector and the creator of the innovative solution called vadiMAPtm, is proud to announce that it was chosen to be featured on award-winning educational series "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid". The program highlights innovations and best new ideas across a variety of spectrums, with the goal of this episode catered to help organizations make the right choice when it comes to being more energy efficient with building sustainable practices in order to make the best out of existing resources.

Dan Boucher, Founder and CEO of vadimUS, said he was proud to accept this great opportunity of working with the Viewpoint team.

"Getting that kind of exposure across the US in top markets is truly amazing for vadiMAPtm which is the only all-in-one solution using AI, recognized by third party experts amongst the most efficient solutions around the world to evaluate, in the most precise, fastest and affordable way, the potential of integrating clean energy into commercial and industrial buildings, regardless of geography."

The broadcasts are currently airing nationally, and the episode was also distributed to television affiliates and will be running over the next year. In addition, vadimUS will be featured on a separate national commercial airing campaign highlighting vadiMAPtm.

Peter Patel, senior producer at Viewpoint said, "we search far and wide for the best inspiring stories that viewers connect with. New innovative ideas such as vadiMAPtm that allows to rethink and accelerate the implementation of clean and profitable solutions to address sustainability challenges while enabling economic growth and influencing political and economic decision-makers to take action, made perfect sense."

Dan Boucher: "This great opportunity reaches our mission to educate and to guide organizations with the right carbon neutral plan and finding the optimal Nanogrid for the savvy building owners, connected to the grid or not, and to truly have an impact on accelerating their targets. We want to let the organizations know that renewable energies are now more than ever, an obvious option and the right thing to do for their business and the environment."

Viewpoint Project is on the cutting edge of the television documentary industry, producing top quality programming. Viewpoint Project is dedicated to the mission of developing and distributing social and educational programming about our neighbors, our community, and world. Each story has one thing in common – changing our lives for the better.

To view the documentary and the commercial, go to http://www.vadimap.com

For more information about "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid," go to http://www.viewpointproject.com



