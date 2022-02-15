Nutrisource and Parent Company KLN Family Brands Support Honorably Discharged Veterans and First Responders with $10,000 Donation to Solider's 6

Contribution will help provide service dogs for Minnesota veterans and police officers in need

NutriSource® , one of America's most beloved and trusted pet brands, and its parent company KLN Family Brands announced today they have contributed $10,000 to Soldier's 6, a non-profit organization that provides honorably discharged veterans, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional officers and 911 dispatchers in Minnesota with specially trained K-9's at no cost to them. These special dogs will become their "Battle Buddy" and help guide those suffering from PTSD, emotional challenges and physical pain through life's most difficult days.

"The generous donation from NutriSource and KLN Family Brands will change lives for those who answered our nation's call of duty and who put themselves in harm's way for the sake of others," said Soldier's 6 Founder and CEO Ed Abrahamson. "I know from personal experience how much a dedicated canine companion can mean. Without the support of great companies like NutriSource and KLN Family Brands, we would not be able to provide warriors with a best friend they need when times are especially tough."

In May 2015, Abrahamson was awarded a specially trained PTSD service dog by Rebuilding Warriors, a California-based organization. Abrahamson, a police officer for 15 years following his military duty, was retiring from the police force due to PTSD, severe depression, suicidal ideation, fibromyalgia and chronic pain due to chemicals and nerve agents he was exposed to while deployed in the Army. His service dog, Rex, dramatically changed Abrahamson's life and the lives of his family members.

Realizing the profound impact Rex had on him, Abrahamson and his wife, Dana, launched Soldier's 6 as their way of giving back the miracle gift that was given to them. Military and police officers are #1 and #2 respectively on the list of professions with the highest suicide rate. The organization gives Abrahamson a chance to continue helping others even though he no longer wears a military or police uniform.

"Contributing to the mission of Soldier's 6 is a privilege and honor," said KLN Family Brands CEO Charlie Nelson. "Our military members and first responders sacrifice so much for us. Too often, they leave the battlefield with deep scars we can't see. The love and companionship of a dog can literally save their lives."

To learn more about KLN Family Brands and its corporate philanthropy initiatives, please visit https://www.klnfamilybrands.com/our-community.

To learn more about the NutriSource SuperStars Program and the organizations and programs they support, please visit https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/giving-back/

About NutriSource Pet Foods

NutriSource Pet Foods® is a third-generation family owned company based in Perham, MN. All NutriSource kibble is made by Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. who has specialized in the manufacturing of dry dog and cat food since 1964. NutriSource® has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of pets throughout the world. Today, NutriSource® offers over 110 different dog and cat food products across their four lines of NutriSource®, NutriSource PureVita®, NutriSource Element Series and NutriSource Choice. Their product offerings include kibble, cans, treats, and toppers. For more information, visit https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About KLN Enterprises, Inc. dba KLN Family Brands

A third-generation family-owned company, KLN Family Brands is headquartered in Perham, MN and is comprised of Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource® and Kenny's Candy & Confections. Tuffy's has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. Kenny's Candy & Confections, established in 2015, produces great snack brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos®. For more information on KLN Family Brands, please visit http://www.klnfamilybrands.com.

About Soldier's 6

We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Minnesota. We provide honorably discharged veterans, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional officers, and 911 dispatchers with specially trained K-9's. These special dogs will become their Battle Buddy and help guide them through the difficult days in life. We chose the name Soldier's 6 because that is what a service dog has, its Battle Buddy's 6 (or back). For more information, please visit https://www.soldiers6.com/



