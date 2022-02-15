NAfME Elects Deborah A. Confredo 2022–2024 National President-Elect

On February 10, 2022, the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announced the 2022–2024 National President-Elect, Deborah A. Confredo, elected by NAfME members, along with Presidents-Elect for the North Central, Southern, and Western Divisions.

On February 10, 2022, the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announced the 2022–2024 National President-Elect, Deborah A. Confredo, elected by NAfME members. Deborah A. Confredo is a 42-year veteran music educator. She is currently Professor of Music Education and Director of Online Graduate Studies in Music Education at Temple University, and Immediate Past Chair of the NAfME Society for Research in Music Education.

Every two years, the members of NAfME cast their votes for the next person to lead the association, and thus set the direction for NAfME in carrying out the association's Strategic Plan. The association values the contributions to music education from all the candidates who take part in this process and looks forward to Deborah A. Confredo carrying forth its long tradition of leadership in the field of music education.

