Mind Blown Plant Based Seafood Co. selected as FoodTech's Top 500 Companies of 2021

The Fast Growing Alt.-Seafood Company Acknowledged Alongside Other Sustainable Food Brands From Around The Globe.

Plant Based Seafood Co., the female led alternative seafood company leading the industry in revolutionary plant based seafood products, announced today they were selected as a 2021 FoodTech Top 500 company.

Considered the world's first definitive list of global entrepreneurial talent at the intersection between food, technology, and sustainability, this year's FoodTech500 received an overwhelming number of applications from AgriFoodTech companies from across the globe. Mind Blown Plant Based Seafood Co.'s was selected with over 2,000 submissions. The FoodTech500 company uses "a unique methodology to rank [their list] based on their business size, digital footprint, and sustainability practices."

"The challenge of creating alternative seafood that also tastes delicious is no easy feat. We work tirelessly to keep Mind Blown products at the forefront of innovation and it's so rewarding to be recognized as a Top 500 company propelling our industry and planet forward," said Co-Founder, Monica Talbert.

Yearly FoodTech 500 awardees are highly recognized as the ‘Fortune 500' of AgriFoodTech. Presented by Forward Fooding, the annual contest showcases selected international AgriFoodTech startup and scaleup companies that are acting as "a force of good" for creating a brighter future of food.

Plant Based Seafood Co.'s "Mind Blown" product line – which is free from soy, gluten, dairy, egg, corn, palm oil and is non GMO – currently includes their award winning Mind Blown Coconut Shrimp, Dusted Shrimp, and Dusted Scallops. Plant Based Seafood Co.'s products can also be purchased online at http://www.gtfoitsvegan.com, http://www.shopvejii.com, and http://www.plantbelly.com. You may also find them in select retail locations around the country online at https://plantbasedseafoodco.com/pages/store-locator, including all Harris Teeter locations.

About Plant Based Seafood Co.

Plant Based Seafood Co. products are the food of the future, and the company's mission is to offer the ocean, and our planet, some well-deserved relief while offering seafood experiences without the sacrifice.The Plant Based Seafood Co. is an all-female, family-owned company leveraging their 20 years experience creating award-winning seafood products to now creating deceptively delicious seafood experiences made from plants. Plant Based Seafood Co. is located on Gwynn's Island in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. You may find Plant Based Seafood Co. on Instagram (@plantbasedseafoodco) and Facebook.

