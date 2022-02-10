AVERT Reaches Nationwide Status with Authorized Instructors Available in Every State

AVERT, the nation's leader in active violence response training, is excited to announce that authorized instructors are now available in every state. AVERT authorized instructors educate people on immediately responding to life-threatening situations and how to control life-threatening bleeding.
FRISCO, Texas (PRWEB) February 10, 2022
As the nation's leader in active violence response training, AVERT is excited to announce that authorized instructors are available in every state.
Acts of violence can happen anywhere, at any time. AVERT stands for Active Violence Emergency Response Training. Both individuals and groups can sign up for training that can save lives. The training methods utilized by authorized AVERT instructors cover everything from identifying warning signs of a violent attack to how to make the potentially life-saving decision to escape, evade, or attack.
AVERT authorized instructors can educate individuals or entire teams, such as coworkers, educators, and organizations. After an AVERT training session, attendees will have the skills to:
- Recognize early warning signs using situational awareness
- Decide whether to Escape, Evade, or Attack
- Apply critical bleeding control techniques
- Respond quickly and confidently in an emergency
- Develop their own Emergency Action Plan (EAP)
Managing Director of AVERT, Anthony Corwin, explains who the training is suited for saying, "Given the unfortunate reality that acts of active violence can happen anywhere, AVERT training is appropriate for all types of organizations and industries."
Corwin continued, "The hope is that the skills learned during AVERT training are never required. It's necessary training that was developed to give people the confidence to prevent and respond in an active violence situation. It includes training on how to become an immediate responder and save lives with emergency bleeding control techniques. Should the time come that a person finds themselves in a life-threatening situation, AVERT training will have them prepared."
Anyone looking to learn more about AVERT is encouraged to visit their website at https://hsi.com/solutions/active-shooter-training
About AVERT:
Active violence can happen anywhere, at any time. These terrifying events continue to happen, which is why knowing what to do during one is vital. Active Violence Emergency Response Training (AVERT) is for individuals as well as groups and can save lives. Developed by professionals with expertise in law enforcement, private security and the medical field, AVERT training goes beyond what you will find anywhere else. You will learn not only how to protect yourself, but how to save those around you during a violent attack. You will experience realistic training situations where you will learn the proper methods and decision-making to escape, evade, or attack.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/avert_reaches_nationwide_status_with_authorized_instructors_available_in_every_state/prweb18488328.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.