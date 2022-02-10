Retention Focus for Sports Betting Brands after Super Bowl LVI: Keeping customers active to prevent attrition is key to growth

With the number of U.S. states legalizing online sports betting growing at a fast pace over the last year, online gambling brands will be keen to attract new players ahead of Super Bowl LVI on February 14th. However, customer service experts Enteractive say that retention of new players will be key to maintaining growth in the current gold rush to build a loyal customer base.

With the number of U.S. states legalizing online sports betting growing at a fast pace over the last year, online gambling brands will be keen to attract new players ahead of Super Bowl LVI on February 14th. However, customer service experts Enteractive say that retention of new players will be key to maintaining growth in the current gold rush to build a loyal customer base.

"While sportsbook operators are spending large sums on licensing, promotion, marketing, and competitive odds to prompt fast growth as they enter these new markets in the U.S., they must keep a focus on retention of all those hard-won customers," says Mikael Hansson, founder of Enteractive, a company which provides loyalty and engagement services for the online gambling industry, contacting players on behalf of sports betting brands with more personal one-to-one phone calls.

Following last month's successful launch of mobile sports gambling services in New York, it's clear that there's a large appetite amongst US consumers for the growing number of online sportsbooks. In a YouGov survey from January 2021, almost 20% of Americans said they like to wager on the Super Bowl, with 77% betting purely on the outcome of the game.

In 2022, with so many more states now offering legalized mobile sports betting, sportsbook operators can expect to see increased registrations from new customers around Super Bowl LVI, but while this increased interest is good for business, successful growth will depend upon those new customers remaining active, rather than ‘churning' after big events like the Super Bowl are over.

"There's currently a gold rush in the U.S. sports betting market," adds Hansson, "and the eventual winners will be those brands that engage with their customers and build relationships for the future. Every brand in this sector must keep a clear focus on all aspects of their offering, ensuring that all the hard work in getting to market is not quickly lost to the competition."

-ENDS-

Social channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Enteractiveltd

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enteractive-ab

Twitter: https://twitter.com/enteractivemt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enteractive/

About Enteractive:

Enteractive is the industry leader in player reactivation, driving innovation through custom-made tech, powered by personal human interaction. As a partner to iGaming operators around the world, Enteractive increases retention and player loyalty through engagement with players in one-to-one conversations.

As the pioneers behind the (Re)Activation Cloud™, Enteractive are experts in building bridges between operators and their players, reviving dormant players' interest, and driving revenues for iGaming brands.

The (Re)Activation dashboard offers partner brands complete transparency, with real-time reporting for each interaction with individual players while keeping all data highly secure, GDPR, and Responsible Gambling compliant.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/retention_focus_for_sports_betting_brands_after_super_bowl_lvi_keeping_customers_active_to_prevent_attrition_is_key_to_growth/prweb18489977.htm