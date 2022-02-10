Steele Honda Welcomes the 2022 Honda Pilot to Its Inventory in St. John's

Customers looking to purchase the new 2022 Honda Pilot can now do so at the Steele Honda dealership.

Currently, the Steele Honda inventory includes the new 2022 Honda Pilot available to customers at a sale price of $51,590. The vehicle features a 3.5L V6 cylinder engine with an automatic transmission that produces a 25-mpg mileage.

In terms of safety, the car includes an ABS (Antilock Brake System) and driveline traction control, a backup camera, airbag occupancy sensor, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lane departure warning system, front and rear parking sensors, and a Honda Lane watch right-side camera.

The 2022 Honda Pilot trim level EX-L Navi is available at the dealership in Obsidian Blue Pearl exterior color with black interiors. All vehicle details, including its specific features, are available on http://www.steelehonda.com.

Customers can schedule a test drive of the 2022 Honda Pilot at Steele Honda EX-L Navi and test out these features for themselves.

Interested customers can also choose to drive by the dealership at 547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, Newfoundland, or contact the dealership's sales team at (709) 579-1999.

