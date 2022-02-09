HelpSystems Signs Agreement to Acquire Tripwire to Extend Cybersecurity Portfolio

Leading file integrity monitoring solution helps compliance-driven organizations detect changes that could indicate a security breach

HelpSystems announced today the signing of a definitive stock purchase agreement to acquire Tripwire, a recognized leader of file integrity monitoring (FIM) solutions from Belden Inc. BDC, a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions. As the inventor of FIM technology, Tripwire sets the industry standard for this critical security control, a foundational element in a finely tuned security posture. Many large enterprises within the financial services, technology, and industrial verticals look to Tripwire to meet compliance requirements by alerting them to concerning changes to sensitive assets.

With the ongoing increase in cyberattacks, Tripwire's FIM solution gives resource-constrained organizations invaluable insight and actionable intelligence around how files have changed, who changed them, and when the change occurred. When this monitoring reveals unexpected results, IT teams can then determine whether access was unauthorized and how best to restore an affected file. FIM can also be useful for detecting malware in the files it scans to enable businesses to comply with regulations such as PCI-DSS, NERC CIP, FISMA, SOX, NIST, and HIPAA.

"Tripwire's file integrity monitoring solution pairs business context with necessary remediation steps, making it an important piece of the cybersecurity puzzle for organizations in highly regulated industries," said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. "We are excited welcome the Tripwire team to the HelpSystems family and look forward to working together to introduce these benefits to our global customers. File integrity monitoring is an excellent addition to our Infrastructure Protection and Data Security portfolios, and Tripwire is the established leader in this space."

"HelpSystems is a trusted name in cybersecurity, and their strategic direction, positive culture, and depth of resources will be an excellent fit for our team and our solutions," said Subhajit Bagchi, President, Tripwire. "As part of HelpSystems, we look forward to expanding our reach and introducing our customers to the wide range of solutions HelpSystems offers to address today's fast-changing cybersecurity environment. We look forward to the established partnership with HelpSystems and continuing to provide integrated cybersecurity solutions to our customers in industrial end markets."

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations secure and automate their operations. Our cybersecurity and automation software protects information and simplifies IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know security and IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let's move forward. Learn more at http://www.helpsystems.com.

About Tripwire

Tripwire is the trusted leader for establishing a strong cybersecurity foundation. We protect the world's leading organizations against the most damaging cyberattacks. For more than 20 years we've kept pace with rapidly changing tech complexities to enable our customers to defend against ever-evolving threats. Our diverse solution portfolio finds, monitors, and mitigates risks to organizations' digital infrastructure both on site and in the cloud—all without disrupting day-to-day operations or productivity. Think of us as the invisible line that keeps systems safe.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/helpsystems_signs_agreement_to_acquire_tripwire_to_extend_cybersecurity_portfolio/prweb18490396.htm